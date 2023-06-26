Homeware Market to Hit a Valuation of US$ 221.87 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The expected size of the worldwide homeware market in 2023 is US$ 136.20 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 221.87 billion by the end of 2033.

Home improvement tools that are especially made for indoor furnishings and layouts are known as homeware products. These interiors and home furnishings contribute significantly to raising the aesthetic value and ambiance of the house. Homeware is a huge and varied industry that includes a wide range of goods and services linked to home remodelling, furnishing, and décor. Consumer preferences for elegant and comfortable living spaces and the rising need for inexpensive and environmentally friendly home décor solutions are the main drivers of the market for homeware solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Libbey Inc, Inter Ikea Systems, Avon Products, Inc, Arc International, and Conair Corporation are some of the key players in the homeware market. These companies have strong brand recognition, extensive distribution networks, and significant marketing budgets, which allow them to effectively compete in the market. Producers are constantly introducing new products and technologies to better meet the evolving needs of consumers.

In 2019, Inter IKEA Systems B.V. released its latest product line, the IVAR storage system, featuring space-saving shelves. This product is designed for individuals residing in smaller living spaces.

In August 2021, Samsung unveiled its Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Induction in built-in cooktop, which speeds up meal preparation while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

From a geographical standpoint, the global homewares market is envisioned to find Europe developing into a highly attractive region. This region accounts for a substantial percentage of the global homewares market and is expected to continue to show dominance in the coming years. Its homewares market could post a 5.5% CAGR. By the end of the forecast period, the regional homewares market is prophesied to create an absolute revenue opportunity of US$15.1 bn. On the other hand, North America could rise at a robust CAGR due to the escalating demand for affordable seasonal home decoration products.

Key Segments of Homeware Industry Research:

· By Product :

Home Decoration

Furniture

Soft Furnishings

Kitchenware

Home Appliances

Lighting

Storage & Flooring

Bathroom Accessories & Cleaning

Tableware

Hardware

· By Distribution Channel :

Homeware Stores

Franchised Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand Homeware make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

