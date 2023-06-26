Market for Hair Dye is Expected to Advance at a CAGR Of 4.7% by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The valuation of the global hair dye market is US$ 22.25 billion in 2023. The market is forecasted to reach US 35.22 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Hair dye accounts for a significant share of the global hair care industry due to its rising use by different ethnicities and age groups around the world. Hair dye is widely used by many geriatric people to color their graying hair. The younger generation also applies different hair colors due to their inclination toward new fashion trends.

Which Hurdles are Estimated to Limit Adoption of Hair Dye?

“Safety Regulations on Chemicals Adversely Impacting Demand for Hair Dye Products”

Hair dye manufacturers are encountering a lot of issues, which are related to the use of hair dye ingredients. Hair dye, which is based on coal tar is banned in the European Union. This ban is due to the suspicious properties of coal tar, which can cause cancer. Moreover, hair dyes must be sold with precautionary statements indicating the presence of coal tar and guidelines suggesting conducting skin allergy tests before application.

Different regulations across numerous regional markets have mandated the use of certain ingredients, which is estimated to somewhere put an adverse impact on the demand for hair dyes globally.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent suppliers of hair dyes are investing at a significant rate in new developments and maintaining product standards. They are spending on strengthening their supply chain management systems.

Key companies in the hair dye market include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., L’Oreal Paris, Revlon Inc., Khadi Natural, Kao Corporation, eSalon, Umberto Giannini, Hayu, Ben Nye, Mandom Group Silkgirl, Biolage Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Shahnaz Ayurvedics, Josh Wood Colour, Knight & Wilson, and Jerome Russel Bblonde.

“Increasing Geriatric Population Stimulating Demand for Hair Products”

Japan is one of the prominent markets of hair dyes because of the presence of the aging population. Sales of hair dye products in Japan are expected to register growth at 5.3% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 1.87 billion by the end of 2033.

More than 40% of the Japanese population is of 65 years or more and the same is predicted to rise to 60% by the end of 2050. Therefore, this aging population is contributing to the growing consumption of hair dyes and thus boosting market growth opportunities.

“Rising Aging Population and Growing Use of Hair Color Products”

The United Kingdom market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5% and reach a valuation of US$ 5.04 billion by the end of 2033. The aging population, changing lifestyles, hair lightening trends, and rising use of hair color products are some pivotal factors contributing to rising sales of hair dyes in the United Kingdom

Segmentation of Hair Dye Industry Research:

· By Product Type :

Permanent

Semi-permanent

Demi-permanent

Bleach-highlights

Temporary

· By Form :

Powder

Liquid

· By Dye Color :

Black

Brown

Burgundy

Red

· By Buyer :

Individual Customers

Professional Beauty Salons

· By Sales Channel :

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

