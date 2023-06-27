Fertilizer Industry Prominent Companies are Coromandel International, Haifa Chemicals, and Symborg

Fertilizer Industry Data Book – Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Foliar, Water-soluble & Biofertilizers Market, and Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report Highlights

The global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market is expected to register a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

In 2021, urea emerged as the dominating product segment by contributing around 33% of revenue share. This is attributed to the affordable cost of urea as compared to the other products.

Ammonium sulfate was the second-largest product segment and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030, due to its wide agricultural applications and high solubility.

Cereals & grains segment was the dominant application segment in terms of both in terms of volume and revenue, owing to the increasing demand for food crops such as maize, wheat, barley, rice, and oats.

As of 2021, Asia Pacific was the dominating regional market owing to the existence of large agricultural lands in the region along with the technological advancements in farming methods

Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Report Highlights

The global Phosphatic Fertilizers Market is expanding at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The Asia Pacific is projected to have growth over the forecast period due to increasing agricultural production. In revenue terms, the APAC market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2040

The global market will grow significantly owing to the factors such as increased demand from agricultural producers for a fertilizer that provides necessary nutrients such as nitrogen and potassium

Cereals and grains appeared as the largest application segment in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2040. The use of phosphoric fertilizer in cereals and grains is majorly increasing in the production of wheat owing to its increased demand

Biofertilizers Market Report Highlights

The global Biofertilizers Market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 32.1%, in terms of revenue, in 2022 and is projected to grow at a volumetric rate of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030

Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are observed to reflect heavy growth in terms of volume growing a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 on account of widespread demand generation from North American and European agricultural communities to boost yield of various cereals

Among the various crop types, cereals & grains captured a significant market with volume share of 50.6%. This was majorly due to heavy demand for wheat from various Asian and Latin American countries such as Thailand, Singapore, India, Brazil, and Argentina.

Competitive Landscape

Fertilizer markets across the globe returned to making profits in Q2 2022. This is followed by a supply squeeze of essential crop nutrients in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions on Belarus and Russia, which are amongst the top producers of potash behind Canada, a key nutrient of potassium fertilizers, led to an increase in the mineral’s prices to levels registered back during the 2008 food crisis. The sanctions left a 35% void in the global output of potash.

Key players operating in the Fertilizer industry are –

Nutrien

CF Industries

Mosaic

Yara International

Omnia Holdings

Bunge Ltd.

Sorfert

Waitaki Bo.

Sasol

OCI Nitrogen

Koch Fertilizer LLC

