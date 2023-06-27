Adam Mathews Becomes The Top Dog at Lapels Cleaners of Myrtle Beach and Lapels Cleaners of Carolina Forest

Myrtle Beach, SC, 2023-Jun-27 — /EPR Network/ — “It’s a dog’s life.” That was the saying Adam Mathews had in mind when shopping for a business opportunity to own a dog kennel. Then, that deal fell through, and his business broker told him about Lapels Cleaning of Myrtle Beach. Fast forward to May 2023—amidst some serious research and number crunching—and Mathews found himself as the new owner of Lapels Cleaners of Myrtle Beach and its satellite location Lapels Cleaners of Carolina Forest.

Lapels Cleaners is an innovative, 100% sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, with more than 100 locations nationwide.

“In Myrtle Beach, there are a lot of fishermen who bemoan ‘the one that got away’. Not me, I’m so grateful the kennel opportunity didn’t work out and Lapels did,” said Mathews, a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. “Lapels is an industry leader. We use a sustainable, non-toxic method for dry cleaning clothes. Subsequently, clothes feel better when you wear them and last longer while doing no harm to the environment.”

While currently a Charleston resident, Mathews is no stranger to Myrtle Beach. He is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University and lived in the area several years after school, starting his career in financial services. He’s kept his connection to Myrtle Beach and considers many friends in the area more like family.

Yet it’s a favorite past time that made the environmental consciousness of Lapels stand out for Adam.

“My wife and I are avid sailors,” said Mathews, who worked in the real estate prior to buying his Lapels franchises. “So being good stewards of the planet is very important, which is why our first order of business was converting to GreenEarth®.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past two decades. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative.

Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services. Active military personnel receive a 50 percent discount on uniform cleaning. Veterans—military and police—also receive a 10 percent discount on all dry cleaning services.

Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and convenient Home Delivery to all its customers.

Mathews officially purchased Lapels Cleaners of Myrtle Beach (located at 6613 Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach) and Lapels Cleaners of Carolina Forest (4210 River Oaks Drive Carolina Forest, SC) in May 2023. A grand opening event is being planned for September.

Lapels Cleaners of Myrtle Beach is open Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 6pm; Saturday, 9am to 4pm. Lapels Cleaners of North Myrtle Beach is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 5 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/myrtlebeach/

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@lapelsdrycleaning.com or 781-829-8780.