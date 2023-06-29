Material Handling Robots Industry Top Players are Bastian Solutions, Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., and ABB Group

Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book – Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robot, and Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Report Highlights

The global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The unit load carrier segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its ability to handle multiple items simultaneously, reducing the number of trips required and, potentially, handling costs

Natural navigation technology’s adoption is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as it enables businesses to easily modify and expand the guide path of the AGV

Assembly line application is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecasts period as assembly line AGV are replacing traditional mechanical production lines

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 77%. The growing adoption of automated guided vehicles across various industries can be attributed to the benefits offered by AGVs in terms of productivity, safety, and accuracy

The service segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for various services, which include preventive and corrective maintenance, vehicle and software health check, and training employees directly or indirectly with the operation of AGVs

Europe dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 30%. Rising investments in the manufacturing sector’s technological advancement are expected to improve the AGV market in Europe

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market Report Highlights

The global autonomous mobile robot market size was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The adoption of material handling automation solutions for inventory management is growing significantly across various industries

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period

Incumbents of the manufacturing industry have realized that the costs associated with the maintenance and procurement of autonomous mobile robots tend to be significantly less

Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Market Report Highlights

The global collaborative robots market size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%, from 2022 to 2030.

The mounting adoption of collaborative robots is seen in several industrial applications, as they serve as assisting devices for humans and enhance the overall efficiency and quality of the manufacturing processes

The collaborative robots industry is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years with the increasing adoption of cobots across small and medium enterprises, as they are cost-effective and provide a higher return on investment

Europe captured a sizeable revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2022 owing to the increased product application in electronics, logistics, and inspection verticals

Competitive Landscape

The key market players are continuously seeking various initiatives such as strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new development launches. These vendors bear expertise in the Material Handling Equipment industry and have strategic footprints across various parts of the world. Hence, these companies have successfully defended their position in the market.

Key players operating in the Material Handling Robots industry are:

Swisslog Holding AG

Egemin Automation Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

ABB Group

Bleum

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange

