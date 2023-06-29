Softwood Pulp Sales Are Expected To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 49.58 Bn By The End Of 2032

The softwood pulp market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of pulp derived from softwood trees. Softwood pulp is primarily used in the production of paper and paper-based products, including printing and writing papers, packaging materials, tissue papers, and specialty papers. Softwood pulp is obtained through a process called pulping, where softwood logs are mechanically or chemically treated to separate the wood fibers. The resulting pulp is then processed and refined to meet specific quality and performance requirements.

Several factors contribute to the growth of the softwood pulp market. Firstly, the demand for paper and packaging products remains strong globally, driving the need for softwood pulp. Softwood fibers are known for their long and strong characteristics, making them suitable for applications requiring high strength and durability, such as packaging materials. Secondly, the growth in e-commerce and online shopping has increased the demand for packaging materials, including corrugated boxes and shipping containers. Softwood pulp, with its strength properties, is widely used in the production of these packaging materials to ensure the protection and safe transport of goods.

Moreover, the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the paper industry drives the demand for softwood pulp. Softwood trees, such as spruce and pine, are known for their fast growth and high yield, making them a renewable and abundant source of fiber. Sustainable forestry practices, including responsible logging and reforestation efforts, ensure a continuous supply of softwood pulp while maintaining the health of forest ecosystems.

Get a Free Sample Copy with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Of Market Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7179

Which Application of Softwood Pulp is Bringing in Huge Revenue for Market Players?

A significant portion of the market is anticipated to be accounted for by softwood pulp used in the manufacturing of dry tissues. Long filaments in softwood pulp demonstrate poor density. This gives the pulp strength so that it may be used to make durable items. In addition, it is well known that pulp softness can result in the production of dry tissues. In addition, the demand for unbleached softwood pulp has increased over the past five years due to a rise in the usage of fluff pulp in the manufacture of absorbent core goods including wet wipes, diapers, and sanitary napkins.

Thus, the market is anticipated to offer a substantial absolute dollar potential of US$ 8.08 Bn due to the use of northern bleached softwood kraft pulp in the manufacturing of dry tissues.

Competition Landscape

Stora Enso will have raised its yearly capacity for UKP market pulp to 200,000 tonnes by the end of 2020. This is mostly attributable to Oulu Mill having finished the production conversion process. The firm is now in the fourth-largest position among UKP pulp producers thanks to this smart capacity development.

In a recent disclosure, Domtar acknowledged that it had converted its Kingsport, Tennessee, paper plant to the packaging industry. Around 600 kilotons of material may be generated overall, all of it from recycled materials.

Key Players

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

UPM

Arauco North America, Inc.

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Canfor Corp.

Clearwater Paper Corp.

Domtar Corporation

Ilim Group

Klabin SA

Mercer International

Key Segments of Softwood Pulp Industry Survey

Softwood Pulp Market by Source: Bale Fluff

Softwood Pulp Market by Type: Bleached Softwood Pulp Northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) Southern bleached softwood kraft (SBSK) Unbleached Softwood Pulp Semi-bleached Softwood Pulp

Softwood Pulp Market by Application: Paper Production Printing Paper Thin Wrapping Paper Translucent Paper Oil Proof Paper Map Paper Offset Paper Others Absorbent Core Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Panty Liners Under Pads Breast Pads Wet Wipes Dry Tissues Others

Softwood Pulp Market by Region: North America Softwood Pulp Market Latin America Softwood Pulp Market Europe Softwood Pulp Market East Asia Softwood Pulp Market South Asia & Oceania Softwood Pulp Market Middle East & Africa Softwood Pulp Market



Key Highlights

Sales of Softwood Pulp Market in 2020

Competitive Analysis of Softwood Pulp Market

Demand Analysis of Softwood Pulp Market

Key Trends of Supply Side Analysis of Softwood Pulp Market

Outlook of Softwood Pulp Market

Insights of Softwood Pulp Market

Analysis of Softwood Pulp Market

Survey of Softwood Pulp Market

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7179

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com