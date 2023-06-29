Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Is Set To Reach US$ 7.0 Billion By 2032

The blow fill seal (BFS) technology market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of packaging systems based on blow fill seal technology. Blow fill seal technology is a manufacturing process used to produce small, sterile, and hermetically sealed containers. It is commonly used in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and personal care industries for packaging various liquid and semi-solid products. The blow fill seal process involves three main steps: blow molding, filling, and sealing. Firstly, a plastic material is extruded to form a hollow tube, which is then cut into individual container units. Next, the containers are filled with the desired product, such as pharmaceutical solutions, ophthalmic preparations, nasal sprays, or oral care products. Finally, the containers are sealed by melting the plastic together to create a tamper-evident and airtight seal.

Several factors contribute to the growth of the blow fill seal technology market. Firstly, the demand for aseptic packaging solutions is increasing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Blow fill seal technology offers aseptic packaging capabilities, ensuring the sterility and integrity of the packaged products. This is particularly important for parenteral drugs and other sensitive formulations that require a high level of product protection. Secondly, the advantages of blow fill seal technology drive its adoption in the market. The BFS process allows for the production of containers in a single, continuous operation, minimizing the risk of contamination and ensuring efficient production. The hermetically sealed containers also provide extended shelf life for the packaged products, maintaining their quality and efficacy.

Moreover, regulatory requirements and guidelines regarding pharmaceutical packaging drive the market for blow fill seal technology. Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have specific guidelines for aseptic processing and packaging. Blow fill seal technology complies with these regulations and provides a reliable packaging solution for pharmaceutical products.

Key findings of the Blow Fill Seal Technology market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Blow Fill Seal Technology. Additionally, the Blow Fill Seal Technology market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Blow Fill Seal Technology market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Blow Fill Seal Technology vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Blow Fill Seal Technology market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Blow Fill Seal Technology market.

Blow Fill Seal Technology price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Will the Pharmaceutical Sector in the U.S. Drive High Demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology?

The BFS technology industry in the United States is now projected to be worth US$ 989.8 million and is anticipated to grow to US$ 2,224.1 million by 2032. The increasing need for medications made from biotechnology as well as innovative biomanufacturing formats are the key factors driving the demand for BFS technology in the region. These specialty medications need adaptable filling methods to accommodate various batch sizes, which BFS technology may provide.

By acquiring small-scale companies, manufacturers in the area are increasing both their production capacity and product options. In the years to come, the region’s well-established healthcare industry is predicted to represent a consistent need for BFS technology and increase by 2.2X its current value by 2032.

Competitive landscape analysis

Contract manufacturing services are offered by the manufacturers for their ampoules, prefilled syringes, and injectable products in collaboration with pharmaceutical industry participants. Technology providers’ major priorities have continued to be boosting output, increasing capacity, updating, and improving their operating efficiency. Additionally, cooperation is still the go-to tactic used by firms that want to increase their regional reach.

Woodstock received a US patent in December 2021 for its Cold BFS system. This procedure is useful for drugs that are sensitive to heat because it regulates temperature to the right level to minimise heat-related harm.

Cyrano, Berry Global Healthcare’s lightest blow fill seal closure, was introduced in January 2021. It was created to decrease the use of plastic and offer a simple fix for all intravenous and infusion systems.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Catalent, Inc.

Curida AS

Unipharma LLC

Weiler Engineering, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brevetti Angela S.R.L.

Recipharm AB

What insights does the Blow Fill Seal Technology report provide to the readers?

Blow Fill Seal Technology fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Blow Fill Seal Technology

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Blow Fill Seal Technology in detail.

Segmentation of Blow Fill Seal Technology Industry Research

· By Product Type :

Bottles 2-100ml 100-500ml Above 500ml

Ampoules 1-10ml 10-100ml

Vials 1-10ml 10-50ml

Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

· By Material Type :

PE LDPE HDPE

PP

Others (EVOH etc.)

· By End-Use :

Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmic Injectable Biologics Wound Care Respiratory Therapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (Chemicals etc.)

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

