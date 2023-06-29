Global Flow Calibration Equipment Market Is Forecast To Surge To A Market Valuation Of US$ 8.7 Bn By The End Of 2032

The flow calibration equipment market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of equipment used for calibrating and testing flow measurement devices. Flow calibration equipment ensures the accuracy and reliability of flow meters, flow sensors, and other flow measurement instruments by comparing their performance against a known reference standard. Flow calibration equipment is essential in industries where accurate flow measurement is critical, such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food and beverage. It is used to calibrate and verify the performance of flow measurement devices to meet regulatory requirements, ensure process efficiency, and maintain product quality.

Several factors contribute to the growth of the flow calibration equipment market. Firstly, the increasing demand for accurate flow measurement drives the need for reliable calibration equipment. Accurate flow measurement is crucial for process control, optimization, and compliance with industry standards. Flow calibration equipment allows manufacturers and end-users to validate and maintain the accuracy of their flow measurement devices, ensuring precise and reliable measurements. Secondly, stringent regulatory standards and quality control requirements in various industries boost the demand for flow calibration equipment. Regulatory bodies, such as the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), establish guidelines and standards for flow measurement accuracy. Compliance with these standards necessitates regular calibration and verification of flow measurement devices using reliable calibration equipment.

Moreover, advancements in flow calibration technology contribute to market growth. Manufacturers are developing innovative calibration equipment with improved accuracy, ease of use, and automation features. This includes the use of digital calibration techniques, automated calibration systems, and calibration software that streamline the calibration process, reduce human error, and enhance efficiency.

Key findings of the Flow Calibration Equipment market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Flow Calibration Equipment. Additionally, the Flow Calibration Equipment market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Flow Calibration Equipment market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Flow Calibration Equipment vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Flow Calibration Equipment market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Flow Calibration Equipment market.

Flow Calibration Equipment price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments of Flow Calibration Equipment Industry Research

· Flow Calibration Equipment Market by Type:

Calibration Recalibration



· Flow Calibration Equipment Market by Flow Medium:

Water Flow Liquid (Other than Water) Flow Air Flow Gas Flow



· Flow Calibration Equipment Market by Flow Meter Type:

Volume Flow Meters Differential Head Type Orifice Plates Venturi Meters Annubar Differential Area Type (Rotameters) Electromagnetic Flow Meters Ultrasonic Flow Meters Turbine Flow Meters Vortex Flow Meters Positive Displacement Meters Mass Flow Meters Coriolis Mass Flow Meters Thermal Mass Flow Meters



· Flow Calibration Equipment Market by Calibration Site:

In-house User Site Laboratories



· Flow Calibration Equipment Market by End-use Industry:

Agriculture Aerospace & Defense HVAC Power & Energy Water Management Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals Industrial Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals Chemical Industry Laboratories & Institutes Others



· Flow Calibration Equipment Market by Region:

North America Flow Calibration Equipment Market Latin America Flow Calibration Equipment Market Europe Flow Calibration Equipment Market East Asia Flow Calibration Equipment Market South Asia & Oceania Flow Calibration Equipment Market Middle East & Africa Flow Calibration Equipment Market



Why Should Flow Calibration Equipment for Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals Be the Focus of Manufacturers?

Different fuels and gases are being utilised extensively across the world to power it, and their usage is rising tremendously. Additionally, the market for natural gas and shale gas is expanding quickly, and several improvements are being made in the petrochemical and oil & gas industries due to consumer desire for environmental preservation. The oil, gas, and petrochemicals industries will be valued at around US$ 932.4 million in 2022, and by the end of 2032, the market is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.9 billion.

Typically, the oil and gas sectors deal in large numbers. Oil and gas industries utilise internal flow calibration systems to save time and money. Permanently placed flow metres and values are typical in these sectors. This aids in carrying out the calibration process at any time.

The performance of natural gas and oil can largely influence its billing. Accuracy of gas flow calibration equipment and volume flow meter calibration equipment is a key factor in billing, and therefore, demand for flow calibration equipment in the oil & gas industry is very high

Competitive Landscape

Market actors are allocating their cash and resources, concentrating on profitable end uses while attempting to increase their client base. Overall, a combination of organic and inorganic growth tactics is enabling businesses to seize a sizeable market share in fiercely competitive marketplaces.

In May 2021, ABB added power supply through Ethernet connectivity to its CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster electromagnetic and mass flow metres, respectively, ushering in a new era in industrial communication and instrumentation.

Young Calibration Ltd. announced in November 2021 that NMi will purchase the company.

The Flow Calibration Equipment industry is dominated by some prominent players including

ABB ltd

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co

Ametek Inc.

Endress+Hauser

Intertek Group plc

Cross Co

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Transcat, Inc

Essco Calibration Lab

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Flow Calibration Equipment Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Flow Calibration Equipment reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Flow Calibration Equipment Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Flow Calibration Equipment

Flow Calibration Equipment Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s Flow Calibration Equipment sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

Flow Calibration Equipment Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on Flow Calibration Equipment: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

