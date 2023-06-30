Global Frozen Food Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 61.5 Bn By 2031

The frozen meat market refers to the industry involved in the production, processing, distribution, and consumption of frozen meat products. Frozen meat refers to meat that has been subjected to freezing temperatures to preserve its freshness, nutritional value, and extend its shelf life.

The frozen meat market has experienced significant growth over the years, driven by various factors:

Convenience and extended shelf life: Frozen meat offers convenience to consumers as it can be stored for longer periods without the risk of spoilage. Freezing helps to maintain the quality and taste of the meat while preserving its nutritional value. Consumers can conveniently store frozen meat and use it as needed, reducing food waste and ensuring a readily available source of protein. Increasing demand for processed and convenience foods: With changing lifestyles and busy schedules, there is a growing demand for processed and convenience foods, including frozen meat products. These products are often pre-cut, pre-seasoned, or pre-cooked, making meal preparation quick and easy for consumers. Globalization and international trade: The frozen meat market has benefited from the expansion of international trade and improved transportation and logistics. Frozen meat can be transported over long distances, enabling the availability of a wide range of meat products from different regions throughout the year. This has contributed to increased consumer choices and market growth. Food safety and quality assurance: Freezing is an effective method for preserving the safety and quality of meat products. It helps to inhibit bacterial growth and prevent the development of foodborne illnesses. The frozen meat industry adheres to stringent quality control and safety standards to ensure that frozen meat products meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. Foodservice and hospitality industry demand: The foodservice sector, including restaurants, hotels, and catering services, relies on frozen meat products for their operations. Frozen meat offers consistency in quality, portion control, and ease of storage, making it an essential ingredient in the foodservice industry.

The frozen meat market encompasses a wide range of products, including frozen beef, poultry, pork, and lamb, among others. Additionally, various processed meat products such as sausages, burgers, and meatballs are available in the frozen meat segment. The market is characterized by both multinational companies and regional players who operate in the production, processing, and distribution of frozen meat products. These companies focus on maintaining product quality, expanding their product portfolios, and innovating in packaging and product formats to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7072

Key findings of the Frozen Meat market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Frozen Meat. Additionally, the Frozen Meat market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Frozen Meat market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Frozen Meat vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Frozen Meat market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Frozen Meat market.

Frozen Meat price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Health Consciousness to Propel Frozen Organic Meat Demand

Through 2031, the market for frozen organic meat is anticipated to grow to US$ 6.75 Bn at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The demand for organic frozen goods among consumers is predicted to increase the market for organic meat products. This is tied to rising health concerns and better knowledge of the advantages of organic meat products for health.

Sales of organic food products in the United States reached US$ 50.1 Bn in 2019, up 4.6% over the previous year, according to The Organic Trade Association. Since organic foods are becoming more popular, demand for frozen organic meat products is anticipated to increase throughout the projection period. Organic meat has been more popular in recent years.

Competitive landscape analysis

Suppliers of frozen meat are increasing their distribution networks in a deliberate effort to penetrate new markets.

For instance, BRF S.A. has a reliable distribution network that can ship frozen food items to almost any location in Brazil. BRF also has its own distribution networks through which it distributes directly to regional food processors and wholesalers in addition to exporting its goods to more than 140 nations.

Similar to this, the Fact.MR team has been keeping track of recent changes involving businesses that provide frozen meat, and these developments are included in the complete report.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Kerry Group Plc.

Associated British Foods Plc

BRF S.A.

Marfrig Group.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co.

Pilgrim`s Pride Corporation

Verde Farms

Cargill Beef

XIAMEN YINXIANG GROUP CO., LTD

Others

What insights does the Frozen Meat report provide to the readers?

Frozen Meat fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Frozen Meat

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Frozen Meat in detail.

Main Segments Covered in Frozen Meat Industry Research

· By Product Type

Beef

Pork

Poultry Meat

Sheep Meat

· By Nature

Organic Frozen Meat

Conventional Frozen Meat

· By End Use Application

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Industry

Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Stores Others



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7072

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com