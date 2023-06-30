Global Amino Acid-Based Formula Market To Rise At A CAGR Of 7.4% And Be Valued At Around US$ 1,363 Mn By 2031

The amino acid-based formula market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of infant formula and specialized nutritional products that are formulated with amino acids as the primary source of protein. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are essential for the growth, development, and overall health of infants and individuals with certain medical conditions. Amino acid-based formulas are designed for infants who have specific dietary needs or are unable to tolerate traditional cow’s milk or soy-based formulas. These formulas are formulated to provide a complete and balanced nutrition profile, including essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients necessary for optimal growth and development.

The market for amino acid-based formulas is driven by several factors:

Allergies and intolerances: Amino acid-based formulas are often recommended for infants with severe cow’s milk protein allergy or other food allergies or intolerances. These formulas are hypoallergenic, as they are made from extensively hydrolyzed proteins or free amino acids, which are easier to digest and less likely to trigger allergic reactions. Gastrointestinal disorders: Infants with gastrointestinal disorders, such as malabsorption, short bowel syndrome, or gastrointestinal surgeries, may require specialized nutritional support. Amino acid-based formulas are well-tolerated by individuals with these conditions, as they provide easily digestible proteins and nutrients that can be absorbed more efficiently. Nutritional supplementation: Amino acid-based formulas are also used as nutritional supplements for individuals with certain metabolic disorders or inborn errors of metabolism. These formulas are formulated to provide specific amino acids or nutrient profiles required for managing these conditions and supporting optimal health. Increasing awareness and diagnosis: The market for amino acid-based formulas has witnessed growth due to increased awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities. As healthcare professionals become more knowledgeable about food allergies, intolerances, and specialized nutritional needs, they are better able to identify infants and individuals who would benefit from amino acid-based formulas.

Overall, the amino acid-based formula market is expected to grow as the awareness and diagnosis of food allergies, intolerances, and specialized nutritional needs increase. The market’s expansion is also driven by advancements in formula development, greater access to specialized medical care, and the increasing focus on personalized nutrition for infants and individuals with unique dietary requirements.

Key findings of the Amino Acid-Based Formula market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Amino Acid-Based Formula. Additionally, the Amino Acid-Based Formula market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Amino Acid-Based Formula market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Amino Acid-Based Formula vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Amino Acid-Based Formula market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Amino Acid-Based Formula market.

Amino Acid-Based Formula price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Why is Ready-to-Feed Formula Demand So High?

Around the world, ready-to-feed formula is becoming more popular. This is a result of people’s hectic lifestyles. Women are scheduled workers, mostly in industrialised nations, which prevents them from spending more time with their families.

As a result, the culture of nursing is drastically declining because of women’s busy lives, especially in the United States, South Korea, and Singapore. Parents all across the world choose cow milk and goat milk as alternatives to breast milk. However, increasing allergy issues such lactose intolerance brought on by milk raises the demand for amino acid treatments.

Given the global trend of busy lifestyles, ready-to-feed formula saw a growth from 2016 to 2020 at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Competitive landscape analysis

The major producers of amino acid formula, according to the research, are Neocate, Abbott, Ausnutria, Nestle, Mead Johnson, and Aptamil. Through joint ventures and strategic alliances with local businesses and investment groups, major amino acid-based formula brands are concentrating on growing their market share in the Asia Pacific and European regions.

On the other hand, regional market participants are putting their attention on establishing long-term connections with important distributor and pharmaceutical businesses to sustain constant income flow. Additionally, in order to expand their reach in the market, local and international manufacturers are concentrating on using alternative marketing strategies, such internet channels.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Nestle

Abbott

Mead Johnson

Nutricia

Ausnutria

Aptamil

What insights does the Amino Acid-Based Formula report provide to the readers?

Amino Acid-Based Formula fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Amino Acid-Based Formula

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Amino Acid-Based Formula in detail.

Amino Acid-Based Formula Industry Research Key Segments

· By Product Type

Follow-on Milk Formula

Specialty Infant Milk Formula

Growing-Up Milk Formula

Others

· By Type

Lactose Amino Acid-Based Formula

Lactose-FreeAmino Acid-Based Formula

· By Point of Sale

Prescription-Based Sales of Amino Acid-Based Formula

Over-the-Counter (OTC)Sale of Amino Acid-Based Formula

· By Age Group

Amino Acid-Based Formula for 0-3 Months

Amino Acid-Based Formula for 4-7 Months

Amino Acid-Based Formula for 8-12 Months

Amino Acid-Based Formula for 12 Months & Above

· By Sales Channel

Offline Sales of Amino Acid-Based Formula Super and Hyper Markets Specialty Outlets Pharmacy Stores Others

Online Sales of Amino Acid-Based Formula Direct Sales Third Party E-Commerce Sales



