Weight Management Beverages Market is Set to Witness an Uptick during 2018 to 2027

The weight management beverages market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of beverages specifically formulated to support weight management and promote a healthy lifestyle. These beverages are designed to assist individuals in controlling their calorie intake, managing hunger, and achieving their weight loss or weight maintenance goals.

The market for weight management beverages has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors:

Increasing health consciousness: With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, more individuals are seeking ways to manage their weight and improve their overall well-being. Weight management beverages provide a convenient and accessible option for those looking to control their calorie intake and support their weight loss or weight maintenance efforts. Rising obesity rates: The global obesity epidemic has created a greater demand for products that can help individuals address weight-related concerns. Weight management beverages offer an alternative to high-calorie sugary drinks, providing options that are lower in calories and may contain ingredients that can support weight loss or weight maintenance. Convenience and on-the-go consumption: Weight management beverages often come in convenient packaging, such as ready-to-drink bottles or single-serve packets, making them suitable for busy lifestyles. They provide a convenient way for individuals to incorporate portion-controlled and calorie-conscious beverages into their daily routines.

The weight management beverages market encompasses a wide range of products, including meal replacement shakes, protein drinks, ready-to-drink teas, functional waters, and other low-calorie or sugar-free beverages. These products are available through various distribution channels, including supermarkets, health food stores, online platforms, and specialty retailers.

Key findings of the Weight Management Beverages market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Weight Management Beverages. Additionally, the Weight Management Beverages market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Weight Management Beverages market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Weight Management Beverages vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Weight Management Beverages market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Weight Management Beverages market.

Weight Management Beverages price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2018-2027

Consumer Inclination towards Non-carbonated Weight Management Beverages Influencing Product Development

Despite governments’ strict restrictions ensuring the safety of carbonated beverages, most customers are switching to non-carbonated alternatives; this trend is also seen in the market for beverages used for weight loss. A substantial portion of consumers’ demand for non-carbonated weight-loss beverages contributes to the market’s expansion for these beverages.

To draw in more customers in local marketplaces, market participants are creating novel, ethnic, and regional flavours of non-carbonated weight-management drinks. Leading producers are changing their manufacturing tactics to offer a wide variety of option in the non-carbonated weight management drinks in order to keep ahead of the fierce competition in the market for weight management beverages over the long run.

Competitive landscape analysis

The Fact.MR study helps readers to understand the recent developments in the weight management beverages market with the help of critical information about the leading market players.

The report profiles leading stakeholders in the weight management beverages market to help readers to understand the recent developments in the strategic plans of their competitors in the weight management beverages market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Alticor Inc. (Amway)

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Coca Cola Company

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nutrisystem Inc., PepsiCo Inc.

Unilever PLC

Tetley USA Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Kellogg Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Royal DSM NV, BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S,

DuPont.

What insights does the Weight Management Beverages report provide to the readers?

Weight Management Beverages fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Weight Management Beverages

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Weight Management Beverages in detail.

Segmentation

In order to provide comprehensive information about the weight management beverages market to readers in a seamless way, the Fact.MR report divides the market into its five broad sub-segments – regions, product types, form, gender, and sales channels.

Based on regions, the weight management beverages market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Based on product types, the weight management beverages market is segmented into two main types – carbonated and non-carbonated weight management beverages.

Based on the product form, the weight management beverages market is segmented into three types – liquid, powder, and tea bags. According to the gender of consumers, the weight management beverages market is segmented into male, female, and unisex sub-segments.

Based on sales channels, the weight management beverages market is broadly segmented into direct sales, modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, and online stores.

