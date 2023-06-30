Bleach Precursor Market To Witness Rapid Growth In Demand During 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Bleach precursors are chemicals that are used in laundry detergents to enhance the bleaching performance of the detergent. These chemicals break down in the wash to form active oxygen, which is a powerful bleaching agent. The global bleach precursor market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for laundry detergents and the growing preference for eco-friendly and bio-based products. According to market research reports, the global bleach precursor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% between 2023 and 2032 . The market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market, including major companies such as Novozymes, DuPont, and Solvay.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The TAED (tetraacetylethylenediamine) segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the coming years due to its high stability and compatibility with other laundry detergent ingredients. In terms of application, the laundry detergent segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for laundry detergents and the growing preference for eco-friendly and bio-based products. However, the personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for skin care products with bleaching properties.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the high population and the increasing demand for laundry detergents in the region. However, North America and Europe are expected to grow at a moderate pace due to the presence of stringent regulations regarding the use of chemicals in laundry detergents.

Overall, the bleach precursor market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for laundry detergents and the growing preference for eco-friendly and bio-based products. However, the market is also expected to face challenges such as the increasing competition from substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and sodium percarbonate.

Bleach Precursor Market Key Segments

By Product Type : Tetraacetylethylenediamine Sodium Nonanoyloxybenzenesulfonate

By End-use Industry : Laundry Detergent Household Cleaners Dishwashing Paper & Pulp Textile

By Form : Granular Powder



Some of the Bleach Precursor Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Bleach Precursor and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Bleach Precursor Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Bleach Precursor market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Bleach Precursor Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Bleach Precursor Market during the forecast period.

How Paper and Pulp Industry Creating Robust Demand for Bleaching Activators?

According to Green America, the massive increase in paper consumption over the past 40 years—a 400% increase—has fueled a thriving paper and pulp industry. The introduction of the digital age has had an impact on paper consumption, but its popularity has remained stable. The packaging industry’s increasing use of paper boards has increased paper demand even more.

However, the increased paper consumption has resulted in a significant amount of tree-related environmental damage. Paper recycling has grown to be a significant part of the paper industry as a result of the increased demand for paper, which also results in significant bleaching agent usage. Thus, the paper and pulp industry continues to be a significant end user of the resulting bleaching agents.

Competitive Landscape

Leading producers of bleach precursors include DowDuPont, FutureFuel Corp, The Lubrizol Corporation (Warwick International Group Limited), WeylChem Wiesbaden GmbH, Delamine B.V., idCHEM Co.,Ltd., Zhejiang Jinke Culture Industry Co., Ltd, Nease Performance Chemicals, AK ChemTek Co. Ltd, and Chemsfield Co. Ltd. The bleach precursor market is moderately competitive in nature.

In order to increase their market presence among consumers, the top companies have also adopted new strategic approaches. High demand for bleach precursor has been incorporated as a result of these strategies.