Bare Metal Cloud Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Players During Forecast Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

By the end of 2021, the global bare metal cloud market is anticipated to reach US$ 12 Bn. The market is predicted to grow by 25% year-over-year (YoY) in 2021 in response to the rising demand for affordable hosted services to achieve effective performance and expanding application across various industry verticals. 0020 From 2023 to 2032, the market grew at a CAGR of 24%. The demand for bare metal cloud management software solutions is being fueled by the rapidly growing information technology (IT) & service sector and the growth of the work from home culture. Due to this, it is anticipated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 27% from 2023 to 2032.

Since the last decade, there has been a noticeable shift away from traditional hosting services and toward bare metal clouds in a number of different industries, particularly in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector and telecommunications. This is due to the increased demand for secure storage facilities and the simplification of data operations. The growing demand for data security, efficient service delivery, and standardized hardware platforms as a result of the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across numerous industries will also benefit the market.

By Application AI and Machine Learning Servers Render Farms Building Application NoSQL and Relational Databases Custom Virtual Environments Big Data

By End-use Industry Telecommunications BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance) Retail & Consumer Goods Manufacturing Sector Pharmaceutical Industry Others

By Organization Size SMEs MSMEs Large Organizations



Key Takeaways from the Bare Metal Cloud Market Analysis

Favored by the increasing demand from IT giants in the U.S., the market in North America is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 26% through 2031.

Germany is estimated to account for a high share in the Europe market for bare metal cloud, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 31% over the assessment period.

China is expected to emerge as the most remunerative market in East Asia, accounting for more than 40% of regional sales by the end of 2031.

In terms of application, AI & machine learning are projected to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 29% over the next ten years.

Sales of bare metal cloud in retail & consumer goods industry are anticipated to increase at 20% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bigstep

Dell Equinix

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Internap Corporation

Joyent

LightEdge

Limestone Networks

Lumen

Media Temple

Microsoft

Oracle

OVHcloud

phoenixNAP

Rackspace

Scaleway

Zenlayer

Key Restraints

Rising adoption of lightweight hypervisors as an alternative owing to its cost-effectiveness and greater flexibility is hampering the sales of bare metal cloud.

Complex process for restoration of the failed bare metal systems is hindering the adoption across small and medium enterprises.

Competitive Landscape

The top five vendors in the bare metal clouds market is estimated to account for nearly 35% of overall sales in the global market. Leading players are focusing on launching novel products to enhance their product portfolio. Some of the key vendors are aiming at engaging into strategic collaboration, merger, and acquisition of maintain their lead in the landscape. For instance,