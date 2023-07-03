Amerigo Scientific Distributes Highly Purified Human tRNA Reagents to Accelerate HIV Research

New York, United States, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, achieves consensus with Bio S&T regarding the distribution of human tRNA reagents to further accelerate HIV research.

RNA is most widely used as the primer of retroviral reverse transcriptases. The 3’ end of the transfer RNA binds to the complementary binding site on the viral RNA, therefore, initiating reverse transcription. The most commonly used primer tRNAs include tRNA Tryptophan (Trp), tRNA Proline (Pro), tRNA Lysine 1,2 (1,2Lys), tRNA Lysine 3 (3Lys), and tRNA Methionine (iMet). Among them, tRNALys3 is an RT primer for HIV-1, HIV-2, SIV, and FIV.

Since it has been well documented that artificial tRNA does not possess the same biological properties as natural tRNA, human-purified tRNAs are largely in demand for retroviral research, especially HIV-related research. And the extraction and purification of tRNA from a natural source is a highly complex and delicate procedure. To simplify clients’ workflow and save their costs, Amerigo Scientific supplies highly purified human tRNA reagents extracted from natural sources such as the human placenta to meet the needs of retrovirus research.

Take the Pure tRNA Lysine 3 for example, this product is purified from the human placenta after a series of procedures including total RNA extraction by phenol-chloroform, chromatogram extraction of total tRNA with DE52, and chromatogram separation of total tRNALys with DEAE-Sephadex (A50). It can be detected by aminoacylation of tRNA with H3-labeled lysine using aminoacyl tRNA synthetase from the bovine liver. In terms of storage, it is recommended that this product should be stored at -80°C at a concentration of no less than 0.5μg/μl if it needs to be stored for over a year. For short-term storage, this product is stable at -20°C for a minimum of one year.

For more information about the HPLC-grade tRNA Lysine 3 or any other details about Amerigo Scientific’s human tRNA reagents, please feel free to contact its expert team.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.