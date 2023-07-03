SunTec India Ranks among Top BPO Companies of 2023

California, USA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce that SunTec India has been recognized as one of the top 40 BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) companies of 2023 by Time Doctor. This prestigious accolade highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional service delivery.

The BPO industry plays a vital role in today’s global business landscape, enabling companies to focus on their core competencies while entrusting essential processes to specialized service providers. Being listed among the top 40 BPO companies by Time Doctor is a testament to the exceptional value we provide to our clients.

“At SunTec India, we have always strived to deliver exceptional outsourcing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director-Digital, SunTec India. “Our team of skilled professionals, combined with cutting-edge technology and best practices, ensures that we consistently exceed expectations and drive tangible results. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to excellence and positions us as a trusted partner in the BPO industry.”

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our esteemed clients, whose trust and unwavering support have played a pivotal role in our accomplishments and continued growth. This recognition is a testament to the strong partnerships we have cultivated, built on transparency, collaboration, and mutual success. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled service for the continued growth and success of our clients,” he added further.

As a trusted partner, SunTec India offers a wide range of BPO services tailored to meet the unique requirements of various industries. Our comprehensive services include;

Data Entry and Processing

Healthcare BPO

Mortgage BPO

IT Support (web and app development)

Invoice Processing

Data Annotation

Sales and Marketing Support

Customer Support (email and chat)

eCommerce support

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is a leading platform specializing in time tracking, productivity monitoring, and employee management. They provide insights and resources for businesses seeking to enhance their operational efficiency and productivity.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a leading global business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider, delivering exceptional services to clients across various industries. The company has a team of dedicated data experts who, with their diverse skill sets, help their clients keep up with user expectations and adapt to the changing market demands. Over the years, SunTec India has proudly served a staggering client base of 8530+ businesses across the US, UK, Canada, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and fostering enduring partnerships, SunTec continues to be the trusted BPO ally for businesses worldwide.

For more information about our comprehensive range of BPO services, please visit our website.