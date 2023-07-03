Home Mender’s Website Has An Online Business Course To Effectively Train Contractors

Duluth, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — There’s no denying that DIY home repair and renovation is becoming increasingly popular thanks to readily available resources. Still, there are certain things that a person can only learn from an expert, especially industry insights or secrets. Demand for residential repair contractors continues to rise as most homeowners lack the skills required for basic home improvement and maintenance projects. Such projects are necessary because they extend a house’s useful life, increase home value, improve energy efficiency and convenience, and keep a home modern.

The home improvement industry is huge and has several job openings. Dustin at The Home Menders has several online tutorials on his digital platform and YouTube channel, where he shares valuable insights and tips with aspiring residential contractors. He is helping individuals become professional contractors and start their home repair businesses to achieve much-needed financial freedom in this economy.

In an exclusive interview, Dustin said, “My tutorials and home improvement courses online are helping aspiring residential contractors fill different job openings in the industry. With my e-courses and the skills they learn on the job, within 12 months, they can open their own home repair ventures. They can slowly but surely start earning six figures. I provide in-depth details on various topics in my courses. From basic tools and equipment knowledge to executing major repairs or upgrades, I’ve got it all covered.”

Anyone enrolled in Dustin’s courses at The Home Menders can also ask him various questions to make home improvement and repair work more efficient. People can tackle things with confidence and lead projects to success. The DIY home maintenance courses offer a comprehensive run-through of different home improvement and repair tasks so individuals can polish their skills.

Homeowners, landlords, and property developers can also enroll in these courses to save money and do all the handiwork themselves. Those who want to learn more about Dustin and The Home Menders can check out the details below.

About The Home Menders

The Home Menders is an online platform where the founder and DIY expert, Dustin, has built an online community. He shares various home improvement, repair, remodeling, and maintenance tips through his online courses. Through his business course, he also helps out contractors who want to learn residential repair skills and start their own ventures. DIY-ers, homeowners, or anyone else can also enroll in these courses and learn from Dustin’s expertise.

