Champion Industrial Group is pleased to announce its official launch.

Rockford, Illinois, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Champion Industrial Group, a highly anticipated mergers, and acquisitions consulting firm, is pleased to announce its official launch. With a team of experienced industry professionals, Champion Industrial Group is poised to provide exceptional services to clients looking to navigate the complex world of mergers and acquisitions in the greater Rockford/Chicago region.

The firm’s mission is to help clients maximize value, minimize risk, and achieve their strategic goals through expert guidance, tailored solutions, and a commitment to delivering outstanding results.

“I’m thrilled to be launching Champion Industrial Group and providing a fresh, innovative plan of attack when it comes to the world of mergers and acquisitions. Our knowledgeable staff is dedicated to exceeding our client’s expectations and filling the void left by traditional business brokers. This is an exciting time for Champion Industrial Group, and I can’t wait to see how we can make a difference in the industry,” says Robert Smith, Founder and CEO.

Champion Industrial Group differentiates itself from competitors by utilizing a multifaceted system designed to facilitate a quick and seamless sale. Similarly, Champion charges no listing fees, no broker commissions, and offers a quick and painless closing process.

What’s more, Champion offers business owners solutions that traditional buyers do not: they buy the business directly rather than listing it. As a result, Champion removes the uncertainty from what can be a time-consuming process.

The Champion Industrial Group team invites business owners to contact them to learn more about their services and how Champion can put their experience to work for them to help eliminate the stress of selling a business.

Owner Robert Smith brings 27 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur and investor.

For more information visit: https://championindustrial.mystrikingly.com

ROBERT SMITH

9853 N Alpine Rd

Machesney Park, IL 61115

815-209-0025

rsaapr@outlook.com