Get Top-Notch Soil Services from Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd

Today, more people are showing an interest in gardening. To ensure optimum growth of the plants, using the right medium and watering plants is crucial. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd understands this fact well and provides high-quality planting media to the customers.

Singapore, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is a leading garden soil supplier in Singapore with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company offers a wide range of high-quality soil to the customers. They have their own soil area that is operated by a team of professional experts. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is committed to delivering approved planting media for diverse landscaping projects in Singapore.

According to one of the spokespersons of the company, “We know that the use of the wrong planting medium can give rise to several issues in the future. So, our core aim is to provide the right soil services to customers and avoid costly maintenance in the long run.”

Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has a strong and motivated workforce who are passionate about what they do. They understand the requirements of the customers and recommend the most suitable planting media. Apart from soil services, the company also offers services like landscape maintenance, corporate plant rental, landscape construction, and consultancy services. They offer quality assistance to homeowners to create a vertical garden in Singapore.

The company continuously invests in modern technologies to ensure the delivery of top-notch solutions to customers. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is all set to emerge as a one-stop destination for all the planting media needs of people in Singapore.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998