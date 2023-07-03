Cyntexa fuels the operations of Frame Up Now with the capabilities of Salesforce

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Salesforce can change how you operate your business, whether a large enterprise or a new startup; anyone can experience a transformation with it.

Cyntexa, a leading provider of Salesforce solutions, has successfully transformed the operations of Frame Up Now through the power of Salesforce integration. With Salesforce as the driving force, Frame Up Now has overcome inefficiencies and achieved seamless business processes.

Frame Up Now, a pioneering force in the construction industry, has introduced a groundbreaking solution for faster and more efficient building processes. By delivering pre-fabricated components, panels, and trusses ready for installation or easy shipment to the job site, Frame Up Now has significantly reduced construction timelines, outperforming traditional methods.

To establish a robust business model, Frame Up Now faced the challenge of maintaining harmony across multiple departments, such as Sales, Service, and Accounting, while ensuring a centralized data source. Salesforce CRM emerged as the ideal solution to tackle these complexities and streamline operations.

Rodger Ford, CEO of Frame Up Now, remarked, “Finding the right CRM for our business was crucial. We sought the best solution, and that’s when we discovered the expertise of Cyntexa, recommended by the Salesforce team.”

During his visit to our India office, in conversation with our Head of Growth, Tanushri Goyal, he commented, “Cyntexa has been an invaluable partner in our Salesforce Implementation Journey. They helped us define and refine our specifications and understood our vision of empowering ordinary people to achieve extraordinary success through complex business systems.”

“Their expertise and support have been crucial in creating a well-integrated Salesforce system that enables us to serve our customers better. He added that choosing the right implementation partner is vital, and Cyntexa’s industry experience and recommended solutions have made all the difference”.

Being a beginner in the construction landscape, they faced conventional challenges.

Frame Up Now identified the need to streamline its sales process by implementing Salesforce’s Sales Cycle functionality. Additionally, they required automated financial and accounting processes integrated with QuickBooks to improve efficiency.

The company also aimed to enhance customer interactions through CTI integration, enabling a smoother sales experience. Automating business processes through streamlined document generation was crucial for seamless operations.

Cyntexa offered an exemplary solution that perfectly addressed the needs for Frame Up Now:

Salesforce Sales Cloud Implementation

Cyntexa proposed implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud and integrating third-party applications to streamline operations for Frame Up Now.

Lead capturing and document storage was simplified, reducing data redundancy. Security settings enhanced data protection. A marketing tool facilitated campaigns with customizable templates.

Salesforce Integration as added benefits:

The integration with QuickBooks simplified financial transactions, including receipts, payments, memos, and orders, improving financial management efficiency. Efficient document generation, e-signatures, and templates streamlined document management, promoting collaboration and efficiency.

Seamless integration with Box Platform provided convenient user data management, ensuring secure file access and enhancing productivity. The integration with BCM One optimized sales interactions with improved calling functionality. Feedback forms and thank-you emails achieved streamlining lead records and customer satisfaction.

Robust marketing automation streamlined campaign creation, ensuring seamless syncing of leads and contacts for enhanced sales control and efficiency. Integrating with Google Ads and Amazon Ads optimized sales and marketing operations, providing accurate data and comprehensive campaign analytics within Salesforce.

Experience Cloud seamlessly integrates with Stripe, allowing direct payments during sales calls. By automating payment links, this integration enhances efficiency and customer satisfaction, providing a streamlined and convenient payment experience.

Their aim to promote sustainability through steel instead of wood has been a resounding success. Additionally, they have made significant strides in supporting independent contractors and distributors by establishing an expansive network that facilitates discovering new projects, revolutionizing how they conduct business.

Integrating various applications with Sales Cloud allows them to enhance document handling, payment processing, and lead capture, driving efficiency and cost-saving measures. They covered everything to elevate customer engagement, conversion rates, and satisfaction and revolutionize the overall experience.

In conclusion, Cyntexa’s expertise, combined with the outstanding capabilities of the Salesforce platform, enabled Frame Up Now to enjoy the following remarkable advantages:

60% Increase in Lead Conversion

45% Reduced Operational Cost

25% Optimized Customer Communication & Engagement

