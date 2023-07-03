FasterCapital Welcomes Atul Yadavin in its Mentors Network

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital is glad to welcome Atul Yadav who is founder of Penmentor which helps early-stage startups find Product-market fit. Atul Yadav helps startups decide on the right level of funding and how to get it. He also helps larger startups fine-tune their product strategy and hire the right senior resources. Atul Yadav works with corporates and MNCs to build an innovative culture and provides interventions to do the same using the knowledge and connections within the startup ecosystem.

Atul is joining FasterCapital’s online network of mentors in India. FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that helps startups raise capital, build their products, and grow and is expanding throughout the world.

FasterCapital is looking for more mentors who are passionate about what they do and have the ability to motivate start-ups. For the compensation, FasterCapital leaves it to entrepreneurs and mentors to agree on (money and/or equity). FasterCapital only introduces suitable startups to mentors based on their criteria. People who find themselves good candidates as mentors, can apply to FasterCapital’s mentors network online.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “Growing our network in India is a great way to connect with more Indian startups and entrepreneurs and in helping them reach their goals.”

