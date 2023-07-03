Future Electronics and MEAN WELL Make Generous Donations to West Island Mission and Heartland Hands Food Pantry

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, in collaboration with MEAN WELL, a switching power supply manufacturer, is making a generous donation to two important community organizations: The West Island Mission and Heartland Hands.

This donation is a result of a wonderful initiative from MEAN WELL, a supplier to Future Electronics. Following MEAN WELL’s guidelines, Future Electronics received a sum to allocate to charitable organizations of their choice. Having a large presence in both Canada and the United States, Future Electronics decided to split the donation in two and support an organization in each country. Both charities are excellent organizations that perform meaningful work in the local areas in which Future Electronics is present. In selecting these organizations, importance was placed on ensuring the majority of donated funds make a direct impact, rather than contributing to overheard or other costs.

West Island Mission: Future Electronics has been supporting this Canadian organization for over two years with donations of both funds and nutritious food. The West Island Mission offers well-balanced, high-quality food assistance to those struggling with food insecurity on the West Island of Montreal (where Future Electronics is headquartered). Individuals and families who register with the organization can shop for their free groceries once or twice per month depending on their needs. More information about the West Island Mission can be found on their website: https://www.wimmoi.org/

Heartland Hands: Heartland Hands is a food pantry in Northern Mississippi, where Future Electronics’ Memphis Area Distribution Centre (MADC) is located. The organization provides support to families, the working poor, senior citizens, disaster victims, the homeless, and the newly unemployed. The pantry is stocked with canned and staple goods, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, and other grocery items. Everything distributed is free. Heartland Hands takes pride in collaborating with job agencies and other organizations to “help clients help themselves”. More information about Heartland Hands can be found on their website: https://heartlandhands.org/about/

About MEAN WELL

MEAN WELL is one of the world’s few manufacturers dedicated to standard power supply products. It is ranked 4th among global power supply (DC output) makers according to a 2022 report by Micro Technology. Founded in 1982, MEAN WELL has been working as a “reliable partner” with customers, suppliers, contractors, and employees to build long-lasting mutual trust relationships based on the spirit of “good intentions”.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

