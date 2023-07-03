HDTV Supply and Intinor Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Video Contribution and Distribution

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-definition video equipment, and Intinor, a pioneering provider of advanced video contribution and distribution solutions, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of video production and delivery. This collaboration brings together the expertise, technologies, and market presence of both companies to deliver innovative solutions that will redefine how video content is contributed, transported, and distributed across various platforms.

With a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, HDTV Supply and Intinor are poised to make a significant impact in the broadcasting industry. By combining their strengths, the companies aim to create a synergy that will drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, enhance video quality, and provide seamless end-to-end solutions for broadcasters, content creators, and media professionals worldwide.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Intinor signifies a deep dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the industry. By leveraging their combined expertise, the companies will develop comprehensive solutions that integrate state-of-the-art hardware, software, and networking technologies, empowering users to capture, transport, and distribute high-quality video content with unprecedented efficiency and reliability.

A core focus of this partnership is the advancement of video contribution solutions that enable seamless and secure real-time transmission of video feeds from remote locations to production studios. HDTV Supply’s extensive range of high-definition video equipment, coupled with Intinor’s industry-leading video contribution solutions, will provide broadcasters and media organizations with reliable and flexible tools to capture, transport, and deliver live video content over various IP networks.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive the development of cutting-edge video distribution solutions, addressing the increasing demand for high-quality, low-latency streaming experiences across multiple platforms. HDTV Supply’s expertise in video equipment, combined with Intinor’s state-of-the-art streaming technologies, will enable broadcasters and content creators to distribute live and on-demand video content seamlessly, delivering superior viewer experiences and expanding their audience reach.

The partnership will also prioritize the integration of emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) into video contribution and distribution workflows. HDTV Supply and Intinor will collaborate to develop intelligent solutions that harness the power of automation, machine learning, and virtualization, optimizing video processing, enhancing network efficiency, and enabling broadcasters to deliver high-quality content while reducing operational costs.

In addition, the partnership will foster collaboration in research and development, enabling both companies to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry trends. HDTV Supply and Intinor will establish joint teams to explore emerging technologies, conduct experiments, and drive continuous innovation, ensuring that customers benefit from the latest advancements and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com