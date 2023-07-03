8th Edition of International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders

Boston, MA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group cordially invites you to its preeminent global event, “8th Edition of the International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders” (INBC 2023), scheduled for October 19-21, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, as a hybrid event with both online and in-person attendance options.

The theme of the Neuroscience Conference 2023 will be “Exploring the Grey Areas of Neurological Research.”

The Neurology Conferences examines current developments in neurology research as well as other neurological topics such as brain disorders, and this Brain Disorders Conference promises to be the best platform for anyone interested in learning about the most recent trends in neuroscience research and development. Based on feedback from previous Neurology Conference 2023, we are working hard to ensure that this year’s hybrid Neuroscience Conferences meets the highest quality standards, based on the feedback from previous neurological participants, participants can freely share their points of view/presentations throughout the two-day scientific gathering, and they can ask questions about the presentation. The main goal is to bring more people from various branches of important neuroscience disciplines together to make this meeting transdisciplinary.

Let us make this year’s INBC 2023 the best one yet by focusing on the unforgettable moments, friendships and camaraderie, knowledge exchange, and opportunities for success that we create when we all come together.

Dates: October 19 – 21, 2023

Venue: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Website: https://neurologycongress.com/

