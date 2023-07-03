White Wine Market Share To Exhibit Steady Growth In Coming Decade : Fact.MR

The white wine market refers to the sales of white wine, which is a type of wine made from light-skinned grape varieties. White wine is usually lighter in color and has a crisp, fresh taste. The demand for white wine is driven by the growing popularity of healthy living, increasing disposable income, and the growing trend of wine consumption. The increasing demand for premium and specialty white wines, along with the growing demand for organic and sustainable wines, is also expected to drive the market growth in the future. The Europe and North America regions are the largest markets for white wine due to the high wine consumption in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to see significant growth in the white wine market due to the increasing demand for wine in the region.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=159

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Reisling Gewürztraminer Chardonnay Sauvignon Blanc Chenin Blanc Grüner Veltliner Moscato Pinot Grigio Other White Wines

Sales Channel Modern Trade Grocery Stores Convenience Stores E-commerce Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied Medium Bodied Full-Bodied

Sweetness Level Dry Semi-sweet Sweet

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Highlights on Future of Global White Wine Market

Throughout the forecast period, Europe will remain the largest market for white wine. Cultural influences and lifestyle habits makes white wine a popular drink among European consumers of all ages. The white wine market in North America, meanwhile, will reflect growth at a relatively steadier pace compared to Europe’s white wine market. Considering the rising demand for alcohol-based beverages in US, North America’s white wine market will witness a relatively steady demand throughout the forecast period. The report also projects that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will register fastest expansion for its white wine market, bringing in nearly US$ 7.6 Bn revenues by 2022-end. Robust industrial infrastructure, coupled with ample availability of grapes, is expected to boost the growth of white wine market in the APEJ region. Pinot Grigio, a key product segment in the global market for white wines, is expected to showcase absolute dollar opportunity worth over half a billion dollars by 2022 over 2017. Chardonnay wines will grow at a relatively steady pace, compared to sluggish sales projections of other types of products available in the global market. By 2022-end, the global white wine market will have procured over US$ 6 Bn revenues through sales of Chardonnays. Over the forecast period, Riesling will be the top-selling white wine in the world, procuring the largest revenue share on the global market. Between 2017 and 2022, global sales of white wines through other retail formats will have created an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn. On the same line, the report also predicts that modern trade outlets will continue to dominate the global market by being the largest sales channel for white wines. Nearly two-fifth of global white wine revenues will be amassed from sales of light-bodied white wines. By the end of 2022, a little over US$ 17.8 Bn revenues are expected to come from sales of medium-bodied white wines. In 2017 and beyond, the demand for sweet white wines will have witnessed a considerable decline. By the end of 2022, less than one-fourth share of global revenues will be procured from global sales of sweet white wines. The report further projects a conversely high demand for semi-sweet white wines. Towards the latter half of the forecast period, sweet white wines will have surpassed global revenue share of 40%, reflecting a relatively steady CAGR compared to dry and sweet white wines.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered