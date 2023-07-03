Manufacturers Of Baby Cloth Diaper Market To Benefit From Increasing Adoption Of Product During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The baby cloth diaper market refers to the market for reusable diapers that are made from cloth materials, such as cotton, hemp, and bamboo, for babies. These diapers are an alternative to disposable diapers and offer several benefits, including being eco-friendly, cost-effective, and comfortable for the baby. The market for baby cloth diapers is driven by factors such as the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, the increasing demand for natural and organic products, and the need for cost-effective baby care solutions. Key players in the market include companies such as Charlie Banana, Bambino Mio, and Kushies Baby. The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography, among others.

Key Segments Covered in Baby Cloth Diaper Industry Research

  • By Product  
    • Cloth Diapers
      • Flat Baby Cloth Diapers
      • Fitted Baby Cloth Diapers
      • Pre-fold Baby Cloth Diapers
      • All in one Baby Cloth Diapers
    • Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers
      • Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers
      • Regular Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers
      • Bio-degradable Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers
      • Training Nappies
      • Swim Pants
  • By Size
    • Small & Extra Small (S & XS)
    • Medium (M)
    • Large (L)
    • Extra Large (XL)
  • By Age Group
    • Baby Cloth Diapers for Infants (0?6 Months)
    • Baby Cloth Diapers for (6?18 Months)
    • Baby Cloth Diapers for (18?24 Months)
    • Children Above 2 Years
  • By Distribution channel
    • Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Convenience Stores
    • Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Pharmacy/Drug Stores
    • Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers on Online Sales Channels

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Ultra-absorbent diapers are expected lead the market accounting for over 65% of the industry in 2021, aided by higher efficiency in performance.
  • Cloth diapers will prominently be used for infants up to 6 months of age through 2031, on the back of growth of the working women demographic.
  • Sales through hypermarkets and supermarkets will account for more than 46% market share for the duration of the assessment period, aided by robust supply chains.
  • China accounted for over 35% market share in 2020, with a relatively higher growth potential as compared to other regional markets.
  • Sales of baby cloth diapers in the U.S. will account for over 90% of the North America market share in 2021.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Procter & Gamble
  • MEGA
  • Ontex
  • Kimberly Clarke
  • RAD Medical
  • ABENA
  • Domtar
  • Fippi
  • Linette HELLAS
  • Dilpap Oy
  • Europrosan S.p.A.
  • Futura Line
  • Hygienika

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Baby Cloth Diaper Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Baby Cloth Diaper Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Baby Cloth Diaper Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Baby Cloth Diaper Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Baby Cloth Diaper Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Baby Cloth Diaper Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting  Baby Cloth Diaper Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Baby Cloth Diaper Market is  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Baby Cloth Diaper Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Baby Cloth Diaper Market growth.

