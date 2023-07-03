Manufacturers Of Baby Cloth Diaper Market To Benefit From Increasing Adoption Of Product During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The baby cloth diaper market refers to the market for reusable diapers that are made from cloth materials, such as cotton, hemp, and bamboo, for babies. These diapers are an alternative to disposable diapers and offer several benefits, including being eco-friendly, cost-effective, and comfortable for the baby. The market for baby cloth diapers is driven by factors such as the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, the increasing demand for natural and organic products, and the need for cost-effective baby care solutions. Key players in the market include companies such as Charlie Banana, Bambino Mio, and Kushies Baby. The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography, among others.

Key Segments Covered in Baby Cloth Diaper Industry Research

By Product Cloth Diapers Flat Baby Cloth Diapers Fitted Baby Cloth Diapers Pre-fold Baby Cloth Diapers All in one Baby Cloth Diapers Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Regular Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Bio-degradable Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers Training Nappies Swim Pants

By Size Small & Extra Small (S & XS) Medium (M) Large (L) Extra Large (XL)

By Age Group Baby Cloth Diapers for Infants (0?6 Months) Baby Cloth Diapers for (6?18 Months) Baby Cloth Diapers for (18?24 Months) Children Above 2 Years

By Distribution channel Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Convenience Stores Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers in Pharmacy/Drug Stores Sale of Baby Cloth Diapers on Online Sales Channels



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Ultra-absorbent diapers are expected lead the market accounting for over 65% of the industry in 2021, aided by higher efficiency in performance.

Cloth diapers will prominently be used for infants up to 6 months of age through 2031, on the back of growth of the working women demographic.

Sales through hypermarkets and supermarkets will account for more than 46% market share for the duration of the assessment period, aided by robust supply chains.

China accounted for over 35% market share in 2020, with a relatively higher growth potential as compared to other regional markets.

Sales of baby cloth diapers in the U.S. will account for over 90% of the North America market share in 2021.

Key Companies Profiled

Procter & Gamble

MEGA

Ontex

Kimberly Clarke

RAD Medical

ABENA

Domtar

Fippi

Linette HELLAS

Dilpap Oy

Europrosan S.p.A.

Futura Line

Hygienika

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered