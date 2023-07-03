Textile Dyes Market To Witness 6% Growth In Revenue During Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The textile dyes market refers to the market for dyes used in the coloring of various textiles, including cotton, wool, silk, and synthetic fibers. Textile dyes can be divided into synthetic, natural, and specialty dyes. The market is driven by the growing demand for colored textiles, as well as advances in dye technology and the development of new and more efficient dyes.

Demographics analysis is therefore included in the market intelligence study so that market participants can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales forecasts for more than 20 nations. In order to help businesses develop successful future strategies, it identifies the most profitable market segments.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Dye Type Disperse Reactive Direct Acid Vat Basic Other

By Fiber Cotton Viscose Wool Nylon Polyester Acrylic Other Fiber

By Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for direct textile dyes to remain high, reaching over US$ 2 billion by 2031

Reactive textile dyes to experience fastest growth at approximately 7% CAGR until 2031

Dyes for viscose fibers are expected to incline at a CAGR of around 6%

Polyester textile dyes to expand impressively, registering a CAGR of around 7%

The U.S. likely to register heightened textile dye sales, reaching almost US$ 700 million in 2021

India, South Korea, and Australia to collectively reach slightly over US$ 600 million by 2031

China to generate over US$ 2 billion in revenue across the textile dyes landscape

Key Companies Profiled

Anand International

Archroma

Atul Ltd.

Big Sunshine International Co. Ltd.

Colorant Limited

Day Glo Color Corp.

Dev Colours

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Huntsman International LLC.

Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited

Kiri Industries Limited

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd

LANXESS AG

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Textile Dyes Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Textile Dyes market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Textile Dyes market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Textile Dyes Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Textile Dyes Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Textile Dyes Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Textile Dyes Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Textile Dyes: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Textile Dyes sales.

