Partnership Announced Between Oliver Hallock and Amir Prestige Group

Byron Bay and Hinterlands – One of Byron Bay and Hinterlands’ real estate agents has formed a new, exciting, and strategic partnership.

Oliver Hallock, an agent serving the New South Wales communities, is now working alongside the Amir Prestige Group, servicing Byron Bay and Hinterlands.

Oliver is well-versed in all aspects of owning and enjoying property in the Byron Bay area. He provides a thorough real estate service and experience based on practicality and integrity.

With a flair for marketing and offering real customer service value, Oliver can assist sellers and house buyers through the complex process with care and transparency.

Speaking of the partnership with Amir Prestige Group, Oliver commented: “I am delighted to bring all my experience and know-how to a much-trusted group in the real estate sector. Even better is that I will still be serving the communities that I care about – Byron Bay and the Hinterlands.

“Working alongside Amir Prestige, you can rest easy knowing that you will be guided to success. They embrace all clients as a part of their family – ensuring relationships are nurtured, maintained and cultivated over time.”

With an unrivalled and uncompromising dedication to our clients, Amir Prestige set the benchmark for impeccable real estate services. With unsurpassed commitment to our buyers and sellers, and has emerged as a leading agent in the Gold Coast and Northern Rivers property market.

Founder Amir Mian has been at the forefront of the Gold Coast property market, where he’s been cultivating relationships with vendors and buyers between the local region and internationally for more than 15 years.

In 2010, Amir was recognised by one of Australia’s major real estate groups as the number one Agent in the country. Since his debut in the difficult market following the Global Financial Crisis, Amir has mastered the ability to connect buyers to properties that meet their needs by presenting unique opportunities beyond their initial expectations.

Their agents are all supported, led and mentored with administration support and ongoing skill advancement. The Group prides itself on being up-to-date with all things relating to real estate, such as suburb trends, the ever-changing legislation associated with property and the latest insights.

For further information about what Oliver can offer house sellers and buyers, contact him at 0455 287 122 or email: oliver@amirprestige.com.au.