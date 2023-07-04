Loopys Turkish Towels Offers Eco-Friendly Towels That Are Good On The Skin As Well

New South Wales, Australia, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Loopys are manufacturers of Turkish towels in Australia, offering premium quality towels at the best price. Unlike ordinary towels made from synthetic fabric, Loopys Turkish towels use 100% premium and natural cotton. They are free from chemicals, synthetic dyes, and other agents that could harm the environment.

The towels are not only eco-friendly but skin-friendly as well. Without harmful chemicals, the towels are perfect for people of all ages. Loopys Turkish towels are pre-washed, so users don’t have to wash them before using them for the first time. “Our towels are made from the highest quality organic cotton using natural dyes. But that’s not all – Loopys Turkish towels are super light and dry quickly. This prevents moulds, making them allergy and kid-friendly,” says a spokesperson for Loopys.

Loopys Towels are designed in Australia but woven in Turkey by artisans who have been weaving them for generations. These weavers use a unique weaving technique that makes the towels durable and lightweight. The towels dry very quickly, making them ideal for gyms and beaches. And they’re highly absorbent as well, making them ideal for the beach. Since they don’t occupy much space, they are perfect for travel.

“Loopys towels are versatile. Since they are available in bright and beautiful colours, they can be worn as a sarong or scarf. The tassels on the ends add a special touch to the design. In fact, we have people who use them for home décor, placing them on loungers and sofas as accent pieces,” he adds.

But quality isn’t the only factor that makes Loopys Turkish towels unique. The company is equally committed to providing a fulfilling experience. Loopys offers free shipping across Australia, with some towels sold at half price. They also offer a money-back guarantee on their towels.

