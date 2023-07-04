Innodisk Empowers Smart Factories with NVIDIA AI and Metropolis Platforms, and Aetina’s SuperEdge AI Training Platforms

Taipei City, Taiwan, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Innodisk, a global AIoT solution provider, has been deeply engaged in the embedded and industrial market for years, accompanying the industry’s transformation from IoT to IIoT and AIoT, assisting customers in integrating AI and IoT technologies into their applications. Not only to fulfill customers’ increasing demand for AI, but Innodisk is also proactively planning to integrate AI intelligence into its manufacturing center. This strategic move aims to enhance the overall efficiency of its manufacturing workflow in its upcoming new factory.

Aetina, a subsidiary of Innodisk, holds a prominent position as a leading edge AI solution provider and maintains a strong collaboration with NVIDIA. Leveraging the power of the NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories platform, in combination with Aetina’s GPU-powered SuperEdge AI Training Platforms, presents an ideal synergy that enables Innodisk to develop, deploy, and manage tailored AI-enabled solutions that enhance throughput, production quality, and cost savings within its innovative factory automation workflow. This approach enables Innodisk to achieve superior quality and production efficiency in its AIoT solutions while seamlessly integrating hardware and software technologies.

AOI technology is widely used in modern manufacturing sites. However, the traditional approach of AOI, relying on optical analysis for object detection, can sometimes lead to misjudgments. This, in turn, increases the time and labor costs associated with manual re-inspection. Nevertheless, in today’s era of rapid AI development, there is a strong potential for significant improvements in these outcomes.

NVIDIA Metropolis for Factories is a collection of factory automation AI workflows that enable industrial solution providers and manufacturers to develop, deploy, and manage customized quality-control solutions that save cost and improve production throughput. NVIDIA Metropolis integrates tightly with the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and can be used for AI training to build physically accurate digital twins and simulations to aid in the creation of massive, synthetically generated training datasets.

As one of the world’s prominent industrial manufacturers with extensive experience in AIoT solutions, Innodisk is uniquely positioned to collaborate with NVIDIA on factory digitalization and automation. Innodisk is deploying both platforms, from NVIDIA and Aetina, for vision AI to enhance the steps of factory workflows. It provides an efficient re-inspection process within production line AOI systems to automate the inspection and optimize the operation.

Innodisk expects that after adopting this solution into its new factory, it will allow Innodisk to introduce the next wave of industrial automation and bring additional value to Innodisk’s customers and partners across a wide range of industries. With such a collaboration among Innodisk, NVIDIA, and Aetina, Innodisk is looking forward to more collaborations and is confident that AI-enabled businesses will flourish in different ways very soon.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a leading global brand specializing in AIoT solutions, as well as industrial-grade memory and storage. Headquartered in Taiwan, the company has firmly established a robust global presence. Since its inception in 2005, Innodisk has consistently secured the largest market share in industrial-grade storage and has been ranked among the top 10 worldwide providers of industrial-grade memory modules.

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, Innodisk harness its extensive expertise, insightful perspectives, and a dedicated team of professionals to tailor optimal solutions for enterprises. Adhering to the core ideology of hardware-software integration, Innodisk aims to spearhead the global AIoT transformation. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Innodisk strives to facilitate the widespread deployment of AIoT applications, contributing to the realization of an intelligent world.

For more information about Innodisk’s products, technologies, and successful AIoT application cases, please visit our website at https://www.innodisk.com/en/index