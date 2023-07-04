Delta Unveils its Latest LED Lighting and Smart Building Automation Solutions at LightFair International 2023

The Netherlands, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Among the highlights of the exhibition is the debut of Finch, a spec-grade lighting collection that integrates into the architecture of contemporary and sustainable buildings while providing exceptional lighting. Finch is seamlessly integrated with VIVOTEK cameras and March Networks searchlight software at Delta’s booth. The display will also include a live demonstration of Delta Controls’ solutions featuring the O3 Sensor and 2 room controllers. Additionally, visitors can explore the integration of Amerlux lighting with LOYTEC lighting control system, as well as LED drivers for smart LED power supply. This integration empowers customers with unparalleled lighting management capabilities, allowing effortless control, advanced customization, and optimal energy efficiency.

“At Delta, we are committed to delivering complete solutions that redefine the lighting and building automation landscape,” said Bill Y.C. Lo, general manager of Delta’s Building Automation Business Group. “Finch exemplifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge technologies that seamlessly integrate into lighting and control systems. By combining the integrated VIVOTEK camera and March Network searchlight software, Finch adds significant value to our comprehensive lighting and building automation ecosystem, enhancing functionality, and delivering a truly integrated experience to our customers.”

Delta invites visitors to explore their booth and discover how Delta’s complete range of offerings can transform their lighting projects into smart, efficient, and interconnected environments.

LIGHTFAIR International 2023 will be held from May 23 to 25 at Javits Center in New York. Delta will be welcoming its visitors at booth 2051.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

