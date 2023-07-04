Just K8s, an aspiring IT startup from Tunisia, is raising $1M with FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Just k8s is an aspiring IT startup, headquartered in Tunisia that devoted its team’s expertise and knowledge to help businesses of any size, accelerates their Cloud Native journeys. The startup brought to life a Kubernetes platform, based on the latest technologies and backed by a suite of open-source solutions and services to improve security and optimize cloud costs. Therefore, FasterCapital’s team of skillful experts acts around the clock to design a future-proof architecture of cloud-native applications, to adapt Kubernetes principles and best practices to provide our customers with a successful Kubernetes life cycle management and with an efficient and reliable cloud infrastructure. The startup is founded by Mohamed Chiheb Ben Jemaa.

The startup is currently raising $1M and has joined FasterCapital’s Idea to Product program. FasterCapital’s team will be working with the team at Just K8s to prepare the pitching materials and will match the startup with angels and VCs. The Idea to product program also helps startups in market research, competitors study, finding the right mentors, and many other business aspects.

FasterCapital helps IT and Tech startups in technical development by becoming their technical cofounder. FasterCapital also helps IT startups in entering new markets and increasing sales. The company also helps startups in MENA and on a global level through its Raise Capital program by matching them with investors, finding fundraising opportunities,and improving their pitching materials (Pitch Deck, Business Plan, Financial Forecast).

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital commented, “The IT industry and the startup ecosystem in MENA need further support and resources. We are glad to be working with the team at Just K8s and supporting them to get the funding they need”

