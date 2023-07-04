Quality Car Care Implores Motorist Choose ASE-Certified Mechanics For Repairs And Maintenance To Stay Safe This Summer

North Liberty, IA, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Quality Car Care, North Liberty’s premier automotive repair and maintenance center, today urges motorists to choose ASE-certified mechanics for their automotive repairs and maintenance to ensure maximum road safety this summer.

With vacation season in full swing and summer heat beating down, vehicles are under more stress than usual, making regular maintenance and repair more crucial. At such times, the expertise and trustworthiness of ASE-certified mechanics genuinely come into play.

“Selecting a mechanic for your vehicle is an important decision that affects not only your car’s performance but also your safety,” says Dave Hall, owner of Quality Car Care. “By choosing an ASE-certified mechanic, you entrust your vehicle to a technician whose skill, knowledge, and competence have been thoroughly vetted and recognized nationally.”

ASE, short for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, certifies automotive professionals through rigorous, industry-standard examinations, ensuring they possess a high level of expertise and skill. Certified mechanics have proven their proficiency in various areas of automotive repair and maintenance, from engine systems to brakes, electrical systems, and more.

Quality Car Care, renowned for its customer-focused approach and top-tier services, boasts a team of ASE-certified mechanics. This guarantees customers receive superior service, whether they need a routine oil change, major repairs, or just a check-up before heading out on a summer road trip.

“With ASE-certified mechanics, you can drive confidently knowing that your vehicle is in good hands,” Hall added. “At Quality Car Care, we take our commitment to excellence seriously. Our goal is to provide high-quality, reliable automotive repair and maintenance services to ensure our customers have safe, smooth, and worry-free travels this summer.”

About Quality Car Care

Quality Car Care has served the North Liberty community and surrounding areas for over a decade. They specialize in automotive repair and maintenance services for all vehicle makes and models. Their team of ASE-certified mechanics provides unparalleled expertise and customer service, ensuring vehicles are safe, reliable, and road-ready.

For more information, visit www.qualitycarcareia.com or call 319-626-2500 to schedule a service appointment.