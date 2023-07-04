Stem Cells Industry Demand is Accelerated by Expanding Exploitation of IPSCs in Research

Stem Cells Industry Data Book – Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production, Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Stem Cells Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in five reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Stem Cells Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Report Highlights

The global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030.

By process, the manual iPSCs production process held the highest market share in 2021. The multiple stages involved during the manufacturing process and key companies providing the expertise for induced pluripotent stem cell production attributes to the growth

By workflow, in 2021, the cell culture was the highest revenue-generating segment. As cell culture is a pivotal step in the production process and the associated costs during numerous steps drive the market growth of this segment

By product, the consumables & kits segment held the largest market in 2021. The continuous use of these iPSCs products during various applications such as toxicology testing is propelling the segment’s growth

By application, drug development and discovery dominated the induced pluripotent stem cells production marketspace in 2021. The prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the increase in innovative drug platforms for development & discovery by utilizing iPSCs as diseased models

By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies generated the highest revenue in the marketplace during 2021. The rising number of strategic initiatives, new product launches, and robust iPSCs product pipeline is attributing to the generation of revenue

North America region contributes to the largest share in 2021 for iPSCs production marketplace. The key factors driving the revenue growth are the developed healthcare infrastructure, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of strategic business models and funds by supportive government

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Stem Cells Industry Data Book – Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production, Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Report Highlights

The global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The products segment dominated the segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.8% in 2022. Among the products, the cells and cell lines segment has emerged as a key contributor to the segment’s revenue

Based on workflow type, the culture and cryopreservation segment dominated the industry with revenue share of 44.5% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the high demand for cryopreservation services and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies

The allogenic MSCs segment accounted for the higher revenue share of 56.6% in 2022. This is attributed to the high safety profile of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells in clinical applications

The bone marrow segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.52% in 2022. Bone marrow is a major source of isolation for mesenchymal cells

The disease modelling application segment dominated the application and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.1% in 2022. The use of cellular disease models with patient specific MSCs provides an ideal tool for pathological research

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.28% in 2022. The higher revenue share of the region is accounted to supportive government legislation and rising application of cell therapies in chronic disorders

Go through the table of content of Stem Cells Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the stem cell industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. Some of the major players are STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Angel Biotechnology, PromoCell GmbH, Kite Pharma, Lonza, Cellartis AB, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Genea Biocells, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Bioheart Inc., Tigenix, Caladrius Biosciences, Gamida Cell, and many more.

Key players operating in the Stem Cells industry are:

Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

PromoCell GmbH

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Cellartis AB

Angel Biotechnology

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter