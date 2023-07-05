Brand Ruhee Launches At-Home Hair Botox Treatment In Dubai, Bringing The Hair Salon To You

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-5 — /EPR Network/ — Brand Ruhee, a leading hair salon near me, is proud to announce the launch of its new at-home hair botox treatment service. This new offering allows customers to enjoy the benefits of hair botox in the comfort of their homes without visiting a hair salon.

Hair botox is a popular treatment that helps restore damaged hair, making it look healthier, shinier, and more voluminous. The treatment involves applying a special formula to the hair, which is then sealed in using heat. The result is smoother, more manageable hair and less prone to breakage.

For many people, visiting a hair salon can be time-consuming and inconvenient. With Brand Ruhee’s at-home hair botox treatment, customers can enjoy the benefits of this popular treatment without leaving home. The process is simple and easy, and the results are as effective as those in a hair salon.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers the convenience of at-home hair botox treatment,” said Ruhee, founder of Brand Ruhee. “We understand that many people lead busy lives and don’t have the time to visit a hair salon. With our new service, they can enjoy the benefits of hair botox treatment without leaving their home.”

Brand Ruhee is known for its high-quality hair care services; its at-home hair botox treatment is no exception. The treatment is performed by experienced and highly trained hair care professionals who use only the best products and techniques to achieve optimal results.

Customers can easily book an at-home hair botox treatment with Brand Ruhee through their website or customer service line. The process is straightforward, and the customer service team is always available to answer any questions or concerns.

“We want our customers to feel comfortable and confident when they book an at-home hair botox treatment with us,” said Ruhee. “That’s why we make the booking process as easy as possible and provide exceptional customer service every step of the way.”

Brand Ruhee’s at-home hair botox treatment is available throughout hair salon and the surrounding areas. Whether customers are looking for a hair salon in Dubai or near me, they can trust Brand Ruhee to deliver exceptional results.

About Brand Ruhee:

Brand Ruhee is a leading hair salon Dubai, known for its high-quality hair care services. Their team of experienced and highly trained hair care professionals uses only the best products and techniques to achieve optimal results. They are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and making the hair care process as convenient and enjoyable as possible.