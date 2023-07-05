Global Zein Protein Market To Register Robust Revenue Growth In Coming Next Ten Years : Fact.MR

Posted on 2023-07-05 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

The zein protein market refers to the market for a type of protein that is derived from maize (corn) and is used in a variety of food, beverage, and industrial applications. Zein is a type of prolamin protein, which is a class of proteins known for their high resistance to digestion and their ability to form film-like structures. The market for zein protein has been growing due to increasing demand for plant-based proteins and alternative protein sources, as well as its unique functional properties, such as its ability to form films and its high resistance to digestion.

Zein protein is used in a variety of food and beverage applications, including as a coating for snack foods, as a binder in meat analogues, and as an ingredient in sports nutrition products. It is also used in industrial applications, such as in the production of adhesives and biodegradable plastics. Another factor driving the growth of the zein protein market is the increasing trend towards health and wellness, with consumers looking for natural and healthier ingredients in their food and beverage products. This has led to an increase in demand for zein protein, which is a natural and sustainable alternative to synthetic ingredients.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=654

Key Segments Covered in Zein Protein Industry Research

  • Zein Protein Market by Source :
    • Natural Zein Protein
    • Lab Synthesized Zein Protein
  • Zein Protein Market by End Use :
    • Food
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Cosmetics
    • Coating Agents
    • Adhesion
    • Others
  • Zein Protein Market by Distribution Channel :
    • Direct Sales
    • Indirect Sales
  • Zein Protein Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

  • Zein Products
  • Glanbia plc
  • CHS Inc.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Du Pont
  • AGT Food & Ingredients
  • Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
  • Archer-Daniels Midland Company
  • Penta International
  • Roquette Freres
  • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
  • Ingredion Inc.

What is Driving Demand for Zein Protein?

The rising trend for organic and natural products has witnessed sufficient demand across the globe. The versatility of this protein is predicted to give a positive impact to the market in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

Demand for proteins is rising in pharmaceutical industries owing to fact that it provides a smooth surface to tablets by utilizing significantly less amount which makes it easy to swallow.

Moreover, it is produced from the plants, hence there are limited side effects on human body. This acts as a major selling point for manufacturer in zein protein business.

Moreover, consumer inclination for such product is anticipated to bolster the business of this protein over long-run forecast period. Rising demands of consumers, governments & regulatory bodies to strengthen the integration of zein protein in pharmaceutical and biochemical industry is anticipated to thrive the business of this protein over long-run forecast period

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution