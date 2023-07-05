Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market To Benefit From Swift Technological Advancements During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The gluten-free baking mixes market refers to the production and sale of baking mixes that are specifically formulated to be free of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten-free baking mixes are designed to meet the needs of individuals who are intolerant to gluten or have celiac disease, as well as those who follow a gluten-free diet for other health reasons. The demand for gluten-free baking mixes is increasing due to the growing awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, as well as the increasing number of people following a gluten-free diet for health reasons. The market is also driven by technological advancements, such as the development of new gluten-free baking mix formulations and the integration of digital technologies into the production process.

The gluten-free baking mixes market is segmented into various types, such as cakes and muffins, breads, and others. The cakes and muffins segment is expected to dominate the market due to their widespread popularity and ease of use. Some of the major players in the gluten-free baking mixes market include General Mills, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Namaste Foods LLC, and Glutino Food Group. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios and improving the efficiency of their production processes to meet the growing demand for gluten-free baking mixes.

Key Segments Covered in Gluten-free Baking Mixes Industry Research

by Source : Brown Rice Flour Tapioca Flour

by Nature : Conventional Organic

by End Use : Breads Cakes & Pastries Pizza Dough Cookies & Biscuits Muffins Waffles Pancakes Others

by Distribution Channel : Direct Sales Food Service Food Processor Indirect Sales Departmental & Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Online Channels Others

by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Opportunities for Market participants

With a 52% market share in 2014, North America is the region that sells gluten-free baking mixes the most quickly and in volume. It is projected to grow in 2018 by US$ 6.2 billion, with North America accounting for 59% of the increase. By raising awareness of the illnesses brought on by gluten-containing foods, the CAGR is anticipated to rise by 2020 in the APAC region.

