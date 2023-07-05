Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market refers to the practice of contracting with a third-party company to handle various tasks related to regulatory compliance for a product or a portfolio of products. This includes activities such as submitting applications for marketing authorization, negotiating with regulatory agencies, monitoring regulatory changes, preparing and maintaining regulatory documentation, and providing regulatory support for post-approval activities.

The market for regulatory affairs outsourcing has grown significantly in recent years due to increasing regulatory complexity, global market access requirements, and a growing demand for more specialized and efficient regulatory services. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have been among the biggest adopters of regulatory affairs outsourcing, but the practice is becoming increasingly common in other industries as well, including medical devices, cosmetics, and food and beverage. Factors that are driving the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market include the need to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and remain compliant with increasingly complex regulations. Additionally, the growth of the market is being driven by the increasing globalization of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the growing demand for specialized regulatory services.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market

  • By Services
    • Regulatory Consulting Outsourcing
    • Legal Representation Outsourcing
    • Regulatory Writing & Publishing Outsourcing
    • Other Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Services
  • By Company Size
    • Small Sized Companies
    • Medium Sized Companies
    •  Large Sized Companies
  • By Category
    • Drugs
      • Generics
      • Innovators
    • Biologics
      • Biotech
      • ATMPs
      • Biosimilars
    • Medical Devices
      • Therapeutic
      • Diagnostic
  • By Indication
    • Oncology
    • Neurology
    • Radiology
    • Immunology
    • Other Indications
  • By Stage
    • Pre-Clinical
    • Clinical
    • Post Market Authorization
  • By End Use
    • Medical Device Companies
    • Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Biotechnology Companies
  • Regions 
    • North America
    • MEA
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market to value US$ 7 Bn in 2022
  • From 2015-2021, regulatory affairs outsourcing demand flourished at a 6.5% CAGR
  • APAC to garner a market share of 37% in 2022 with respect to regulatory affairs outsourcing
  • Clinical studies segment procured the largest market share of 46% in 2021.
  • Based on end-user segment, the pharmaceutical companies segment to secure the largest market share of 38% in 2022.

Key Players of the Global Cloud Computing Market

  • Accell Clinical Research LLC
  • GenPact Ltd.
  • Criterium Inc.
  • PRA Health Sciences
  • Promedica International
  • WuxI AppTec Inc.
  • Medspace
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • ICON Plc.
  • Labcorp

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market focus on expanding their global influence. Some of the adopted strategies are partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Recent key developments among key players are:

  • ProPharma Group, an Odyssey Investment Partners portfolio company, announced the acquisition of iSafety Systems in August 2021. Pharmacovigilance outsourcing company iSafety is based in India.
  • ICON plc bought PRA Health Sciences, a CRO, in July 2021. The acquisition was made with the intention of expanding ICON plc’s offering of services. ICON will remain the company’s official name. The organization seeks to become the most advanced clinical research organization and healthcare intelligence by bringing together 38,000 workers from 47 different nations.

