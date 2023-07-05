Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market refers to the practice of contracting with a third-party company to handle various tasks related to regulatory compliance for a product or a portfolio of products. This includes activities such as submitting applications for marketing authorization, negotiating with regulatory agencies, monitoring regulatory changes, preparing and maintaining regulatory documentation, and providing regulatory support for post-approval activities.

The market for regulatory affairs outsourcing has grown significantly in recent years due to increasing regulatory complexity, global market access requirements, and a growing demand for more specialized and efficient regulatory services. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have been among the biggest adopters of regulatory affairs outsourcing, but the practice is becoming increasingly common in other industries as well, including medical devices, cosmetics, and food and beverage. Factors that are driving the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market include the need to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and remain compliant with increasingly complex regulations. Additionally, the growth of the market is being driven by the increasing globalization of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the growing demand for specialized regulatory services.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market

By Services Regulatory Consulting Outsourcing Legal Representation Outsourcing Regulatory Writing & Publishing Outsourcing Other Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Services

By Company Size Small Sized Companies Medium Sized Companies Large Sized Companies

By Category Drugs Generics Innovators Biologics Biotech ATMPs Biosimilars Medical Devices Therapeutic Diagnostic

By Indication Oncology Neurology Radiology Immunology Other Indications

By Stage Pre-Clinical Clinical Post Market Authorization

By End Use Medical Device Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies

Regions North America MEA Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market to value US$ 7 Bn in 2022

From 2015-2021, regulatory affairs outsourcing demand flourished at a 6.5% CAGR

APAC to garner a market share of 37% in 2022 with respect to regulatory affairs outsourcing

Clinical studies segment procured the largest market share of 46% in 2021.

Based on end-user segment, the pharmaceutical companies segment to secure the largest market share of 38% in 2022.

Key Players of the Global Cloud Computing Market

Accell Clinical Research LLC

GenPact Ltd.

Criterium Inc.

PRA Health Sciences

Promedica International

WuxI AppTec Inc.

Medspace

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ICON Plc.

Labcorp

Competitive Landscape

The players of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market focus on expanding their global influence. Some of the adopted strategies are partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Recent key developments among key players are: