MRI Scanners & Accessories Industry Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Report Highlights

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market size was valued at USD 5.26 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The adoption of advanced imaging technologies is augmenting the growth of the MRI market

The open system is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its efficiency to accommodate all sizes of patients without feeling claustrophobic

MRI for neurological and brain disorders dominated the market largely due to the growing number of neurological conditions and increasing demand for the less invasive diagnostic procedure

The high-field MRI segment is expected to experience the fastest growth largely due to its efficiency to provide detailed images for diagnosis

Imaging centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Government initiatives to improve primary care is one of the major factors impacting the segment growth

In 2022, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share owing to continuous research and high adoption of advanced techniques in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate largely due to the growing number of clinical studies in the region for high-field MRI machines

MRI Coils Market Report Highlights

The global MRI Coils Market size was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on type, radiofrequency coil segments accounted for the largest market share of 59.5% in 2022. It is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9 % over the forecast period.

Based on application, the neurology segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.6% in 2022 and the segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9%.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue share and the ambulatory care center segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1%.

MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market Report Highlights

The global MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market size was valued at USD 2.76 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Optical Tracking Systems like cameras are largely adopted by MRI manufacturers due to their increased efficacy and image capture accuracy

The marker systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the global market during the forecast period

The North America region dominated with a revenue share of 58.38% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2022 to 2030

Competitive Landscape

The high price is one of the most impeding factors for the sales of these systems. The major players are focusing on minimizing the prices for medium-strength MRI systems using various methods. Technological advancements in manufacturing and the high influx of these systems in the market is expected to bring the prices down in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories industry are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote SPA

Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd

Fujifilm

MR Instruments, Inc.

