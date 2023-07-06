Sales Revenue Of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

Cerium oxide nanoparticles are small particles with a size range of 1-100 nanometers, made from cerium oxide. These nanoparticles have a wide range of applications in various industries, including electronics, catalysts, energy, biomedical, and automotive. The cerium oxide nanoparticles market has been growing in recent years, due to the increasing demand for cerium oxide in various applications. In the electronics industry, cerium oxide is used as a polishing material for electronic devices and components, such as LCD screens, optical fibers, and hard disk drives. In the energy sector, cerium oxide is used as a catalyst for diesel engines, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

In the biomedical industry, cerium oxide is used as a contrast agent in medical imaging and as an antioxidant in drug delivery systems. The automotive industry is also using cerium oxide as a catalyst to reduce emissions from vehicles. There is a growing demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and India, due to the increasing demand for cerium oxide-based products in these countries. However, the market growth is also facing challenges, such as the high cost of production and the regulatory restrictions on the use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in certain industries.

Overall, the cerium oxide nanoparticles market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for cerium oxide-based products and the growing number of applications in various industries

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segmentation

  • By Form :
    • Dispersion
    • Powder
  • By Application :
    • Polishing
    • Catalyst
    • Biomedical Research
    • Energy
    • Other Applications
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

  • Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market was valued at US$ 604.9 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market revenue would increase 7.6X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 4.6 Bn in 2032.
  • In terms of Application Type, Polishing application is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 23.3%. between 2017 and 2021.
  • In terms of form, Dispersion form accounted for the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the historical period.
  • US is the dominant country in Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 1.2 Bn.

Key Companies Covered

  • Cerion
  • Plasmachem
  • American Elements
  • Inframat Advanced Materials
  • Nanophase Technologies
  • NYACOL Nano Technologies
  • Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt Ltd
  • PlasmaChem GmbH
  • Meliorum Technologies, Inc
  • Strem Chemicals, Inc

  • For instance, MQS, startup based in Denmark combines quantum-based computational tools and thermodynamic modelling to calculate material properties. Moreover, the startup also simplifies and accelerates R&D processes in various sectors such as pharma, biotech, and chemical industry.

