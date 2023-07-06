Sales Scenario Of Global Venous Stents Market To Stay Positive Through 2032 : Fact.MR

The venous stents market refers to the medical device industry that specializes in the production and sale of stents used to treat venous conditions. Venous stents are small, mesh-like devices that are inserted into veins to provide structural support and keep the veins open. They are commonly used to treat conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and other venous disorders. The global venous stents market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing incidence of venous disorders, technological advancements in stent design, and growing awareness about minimally invasive treatments. The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and geography.

Major players in the venous stents market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cook Medical, and BTG International, among others. These companies offer a wide range of venous stents to meet the needs of different patient populations and provide treatment for various venous conditions.

However, the market is also facing challenges such as a lack of standardization in the design and sizing of venous stents, and concerns about the long-term safety and efficacy of these devices. These challenges may limit the growth of the market in the coming years.

Overall, the venous stents market is expected to continue growing in the future, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments and advancements in stent technology

Key Segments of Venous Stents Industry Research

By Application : Leg Chest Abdomen Arm

By Disease Indication : Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis Post Thrombotic Syndrome May-Thurner Syndrome Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae

By Technology : Iliac Vein Stent Technologies Wallstent Technologies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for venous stent devices is projected to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2032.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Demand for venous stents in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Revenue from Wallstent technologies is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Gore Medical

Jotec GmbH

OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Winning Strategy

To increase their market share, top companies are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated venous stent devices. The technological and functional developments in venous stents boost sales growth.

The Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system from BIOTRONIK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 for a better implantation method during endovascular procedures.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global venous stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017–2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022–2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (leg, chest, abdomen, arm), disease indication (chronic deep vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome, hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae), and technology (Iliac vein stent technologies, Wallstent technologies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).