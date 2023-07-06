Demand-Supply Scenario Of Octocopter Drone Market To Remain In Equilibrium During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Posted on 2023-07-06 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The octocopter drone market refers to the market for drones that are equipped with eight rotors. Octocopters are widely used in a variety of industries due to their ability to lift heavy payloads, stability, and versatility. They are commonly used for aerial photography and videography, surveying and mapping, inspection and maintenance, and delivery services. The demand for octocopters has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by advancements in drone technology and increasing demand for unmanned aerial systems in various industries. The aerial photography and videography segment is the largest end-user of octocopters, as these drones are ideal for capturing high-quality aerial images and video footage.

In addition to the entertainment industry, octocopters are also used in the agriculture, construction, and energy sectors, among others, for various applications such as crop monitoring, inspection of wind turbines and power lines, and search and rescue operations.

The octocopter drone market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers offering a range of products at varying price points. Key players in the market include DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, and PowerVision, among others.

Overall, the octocopter drone market is expected to continue its strong growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in drone technology, increasing demand for unmanned aerial systems, and growing applications in various industries.

Segmentation of Octocopter Drone Industry Research

  • By Payload :
    • Below 10 Kg
    • 10-20 kg
    • Above 20 kg
  • By Drone Type :
    • Consumer / Civil
    • Commercial
    • Military
  • By End User :
    • Healthcare
    • Food & Beverage
    • Industrial
    • Military
    • Agriculture
    • Delivery & Logistics
    • Construction
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

 Market Players :-

  • IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A
  • DJI
  • Intel
  • ASW
  • Multirotor
  • Botlink
  • Tarot
  • Xfold

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are putting more money and resources into R&D while attempting to expand their local presence. The company has formed advantageous partnerships and alliances with end-user industries and governments. Due to the high demand for modern drones and their accessories, market participants can expand the range of products they offer. Octocopter are favored by commercial end users because they provide greater stability and payload capacity than other categories.

