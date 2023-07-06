Sales Scenario Of Global Agriculture Drone Market To Remain Incremental Through 2032 : Fact.MR

The agriculture drone market refers to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in agriculture for various applications such as crop monitoring, crop spraying, soil mapping, and livestock monitoring. The market for agriculture drones is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for precision agriculture and the growing need for more efficient and cost-effective farming methods.

One of the major drivers of the agriculture drone market is the growing demand for precision agriculture. Agriculture drones equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technology can provide farmers with real-time data on crop health and soil conditions, allowing them to make informed decisions about crop management and increase crop yields.

Another driver of the agriculture drone market is the growing demand for more efficient and cost-effective farming methods. Agriculture drones can cover large areas in a short amount of time, reducing the need for manual labor and increasing efficiency. They can also be used for tasks such as crop spraying, reducing the need for ground-based equipment and reducing the risk of crop damage.

In addition, the agriculture drone market is also being driven by the increasing availability of advanced technology and the growing trend towards digital agriculture. Drones equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technology can provide farmers with real-time data on crop health and soil conditions, allowing them to make informed decisions about crop management and increase crop yields.

However, there are also some challenges facing the agriculture drone market, such as the high cost of acquisition and maintenance, regulatory hurdles, and a lack of technical expertise among farmers. As the demand for agriculture drones grows, it is important for producers to address these challenges to ensure the long-term growth of the market.

In conclusion, the agriculture drone market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for precision agriculture and more efficient and cost-effective farming methods. However, to ensure sustainable growth, it is important for producers to address challenges such as high acquisition and maintenance costs and regulatory hurdles.

Segmentation of Agriculture drone Industry Research

  • By Offerings :
    • Fixed Wing
    • Rotary Wing
    • Hybrid Wing
  • By End Users :
    • Consumer / Civil
    • Commercial
  • By Coverage Distance :
    • Below 3 Km
    • 3-6 Km
    • 6-9 Km
    • Above 9 Km
  • By Application :
    • Precision Agriculture
    • Livestock Monitoring
    • Surveying & Mapping
    • Irrigation
    • Precision Fish Farming
    • Fertilization & Spraying
    • Aerial Imaging
  • By Payload Capacity :
    • Below 5 Kg
    • 5-10 Kg
    • 10-15 Kg
    • 15-20 Kg
    • Above 20 Kg
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Key Companies Profiled

  • 3D Robotics
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
  • Asteria Aerospace
  • ATMOS UAV
  • Autel Robotics
  • Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Delair SAS
  • DJI
  • Draganfly Innovations
  • General Aeronautics
  • General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.
  • Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd
  • Hubblefly Technologies Pvt Ltd
  • IIO Technologies

Competitive Landscape

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Asteria Aerospace, ATMOS UAV, Autel Robotics, Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd., Delair SAS, and DJI are among the makers of agricultural drones.

To keep up with the level of competition in the sports equipment market, manufacturers are focusing on implementing a variety of marketing strategies, such as lowering the prices of manufactured goods, forming partnerships with retailers, launching endorsement programs, using new technologies to produce cutting-edge products, etc.

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a US-based drone technology company, will be in operation for more than ten years in April 2021. The business announced the purchase of Measure Global Inc., a leader in aerial intelligence products, for a combined price of around US$45 million in stock and cash.

Why is Demand for Agriculture Drone High in Japan?

When it comes to embracing new technologies, Japan has always maintained its lead. From 11 million farmers in total in 1965 to fewer than 2 million in 2020, the number of farmers in Japan has decreased. As a result, the Japanese government has set a target to adopt agriculture UAVs for more than half of the land area nationwide that is cultivated with wheat, soy, and rice by 2022.

These reasons have led to a growth in agriculture drone demand over the past century, which is expected to reach US$ 195.8 million in 2023.

