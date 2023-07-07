Asset Management Software Industry is driven by Growing Significance of Cloud-Based EAM Solutions

Asset Management Software Industry Data Book – Asset Performance Management, Enterprise Asset Management, and Infrastructure Asset Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Asset Performance Management Market Report Highlights

The global Asset Performance Management Market size was valued at USD 19.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The asset performance management market is gaining traction owing to the rapid industrial shift towards digitization of monitoring and maintenance activities. The companies are actively investing in digital solutions to manage their assets

The use of advanced processes and tools such as regression analysis, neural network analysis, Monte Carlo simulation, and so on in the APM systems is driving the growth of the predictive asset management segment

The public cloud segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as it helps businesses in improving cost structures and setting up a control center to arrange, monitor, and coordinate various components of their businesses

The manufacturing industry segment held a significant share of the market owing to the presence of many small and large manufacturing plants across the globe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of social media, growing investments by tech giants in establishing IT infrastructures in this region, and the rising preference for e-commerce and m-commerce, particularly in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand

Enterprise Asset Management Market Report Highlights

The global Enterprise Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 5.74 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The cloud deployment segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) based models provide numerous benefits over on-premise software

The small and medium enterprise size segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment from 2022 to 2030. SMEs have started shifting to modernized solutions and are investing in cloud-based EAM software. It requires low initial investment and allows users to go mobile and manage assets remotely, thereby providing employees more flexibility in their work

The government end-use segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The deployment of EAM software helps government organizations extend the life of most critical assets and increase accountability and transparency across the entire organization

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, offering lucrative growth opportunities for the industry players. Businesses in developing APAC economies such as India are focusing on globalization for developing a regional business environment, thereby creating traction in the regional EAM market

Infrastructure Asset Management Market Report Highlights

The global Infrastructure Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 31.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030.

North American is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing need to increase asset utilization while reducing operational costs

Vendors are focusing on establishing tie-ups with software development firms for developing infrastructure asset management solutions, hence companies that provide IAM services are facilitated by international water association

IAM solutions are becoming popular among municipalities as they combine features such as a systematic and combined, approach for managements of varied infrastructure in sectors such as energy, water, and waste

Transportation infrastructure segment has captured a large percentage of market share owing to the huge investments for the development of transportation infrastructure

City authorities across the globe are stressing on creating sustainable living standards by investing in the development of infrastructure asset management systems for energy and water infrastructure

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Asset Management Software industry are:

AVEVA Group plc

Aspen Technology, Inc.

ABB Ltd

Aptean

Pitney Bowes Inc.

CGI, Inc.

IFS AB

WSP Global Inc.

RPS Group Plc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

