Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Key Companies are International Paper and Owens Illinois Inc.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book – Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging, Parenteral Containers, Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging and Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s pharmaceutical packaging industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Access the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Highlights

The economic value generated by the pharmaceutical packaging industry was estimated at approximately USD 117,007.3 million in 2021.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the pharmaceutical packaging market in 2022. It is expected to grow at a more than CAGR of 13% over the forecast period. This growth is due to the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical market, particularly in China & India, and rising cases of various diseases, such as cancer and heart problems

In terms of material, the glass segment is projected to ascend at the highest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Strong chemical resistance to various medicinal products and the ability to withstand heating treatment during the sterilization process is expected to expand the penetration of glass packaging

The contract packing segment accounted for 36.7% of revenue share in 2022. Regulatory requirements associated with pharmaceuticals and their packaging are gradually becoming stringent, and contract packaging organizations are in a better place to address those changes. This factor is boosting the demand for contract packaging services

In April 2022, Amcor has launched new and more sustainable High Shield laminates to its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio. This is low carbon, recycle-ready, and moisture resistant packaging solution, thus end use companies’ recyclability agendas

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book – Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging, Parenteral Containers, Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging and Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market size was valued at USD 42,915.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030.

By type, the primary packaging segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increase in outsourcing of primary wrapping activities to CPOs

Bottles primary packaging segment held the largest market share of 29.7% in 2019 owing to the lack of internal wrapping capabilities

The glass segment held the largest segment in 2019 as it is suitable for most parenteral and non-parenteral preparations in the industry

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of contract service providers in the region

Go through the table of content of Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is highly fragmented with the presence of large and medium-sized international companies as well as small-sized domestic players. The global market is steadily moving toward sustainable packaging owing to rising stringent regulations regarding the use of excessive plastic packaging coupled with growing sustainability awareness among consumers.

Key players operating in the Pharmaceutical Packaging industry are:

Amcor plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

AptarGroup, Inc.,

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

SGD Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter