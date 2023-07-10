Ullman Law Group Brings Decades of Franchise Law Experience to the Table

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Ullman Law Group, a boutique law firm specializing in franchise and intellectual property law, is excited to announce that Jim Ullman brings over 35 years of franchise law experience to assist franchisors and franchisees with mediation services. Additionally, with over 35 years in the industry, Jim has served on multiple commercial law panels as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association on franchise matters.

Jim has successfully negotiated complicated settlements for his clients throughout his career. He offers mediation services to help franchisors and franchisees resolve their issues through negotiation, thus avoiding litigation and arbitration.

Jim has represented buyers and sellers in domestic and international transactions of up to a billion dollars. He has represented large franchisors and private equity firms in significant merger and acquisition deals. The due diligence process requires a knowledge of franchise laws and systems to ensure that the transaction proceeds smoothly to a successful conclusion. Ullman law group has performed services as special franchise counsel for some of the most prominent American firms that do not have in-house franchise expertise. His vast knowledge, combined with Ullman Law Group’s understanding of franchising, makes them an excellent choice for anyone needing assistance with their franchising needs.

The team at Ullman Law Group believes that a well-structured franchise system can provide tremendous growth opportunities for both franchisors and their respective franchises by providing consistency, quality control, brand protection, and training programs throughout all levels of operations. They are passionate about helping clients create successful business models that can stand up against any competition while remaining compliant with all federal and state laws related to franchising.

Jim and Ullman Law Group are proud to bring decades of experience in franchise law to the table. With Jim’s extensive knowledge and expertise and the firm’s commitment to providing excellent client service, Ullman Law Group will be a valuable asset for businesses needing guidance within the franchise space.

Ullman Law Group is proud to offer this new service line that will help businesses navigate the complexities associated with franchising while ensuring compliance across all levels of operations worldwide.

With Ullman Law Group, franchisors, and franchisees will have:

Proactive legal counsel on all matters related to franchising and intellectual property law.

Expert advice on a broad range of operational strategies, including international expansion.

Insights into state laws and regulations related to franchising in various jurisdictions.

Comprehensive due diligence assistance throughout the entire franchise transaction process.

Sensible exit strategies for franchisees who wish to transition away from the franchise system.

Ullman Law Group looks forward to helping business owners and their respective franchises achieve success. For more information, please visit www.ullmanlawgroup.com or contact Jim Ullman directly about their services and experience.