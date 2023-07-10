GoodFirms Recognizes Binmile as a Leading AngularJs Development Company

Noida, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a global leader in Product Engineering and Custom Software Development, has been recognized by GoodFirms as a leading AngularJs Development Company. This recognition highlights Binmile’s commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and expertise in AngularJs development.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by GoodFirms as a leading AngularJs Development Company,” said Ms. Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing of Binmile. “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-notch solutions and showcases our expertise in advanced technologies.”

GoodFirms provides a much-needed solution to the challenge of finding trustworthy and reliable company information. In a market flooded with numerous players, it was difficult for businesses to establish credibility and find the right partners. GoodFirms bridges the user-business partner gap by offering a trusted B2B review and rating platform. Millions of users rely on GoodFirms to search, compare, and evaluate companies based on authentic and accurate information.

With a well-balanced blend of technology skills and domain knowledge, Binmile excels in delivering complex enterprise-level product development, including SaaS, IoT solutions, test automation, and advanced web and mobile applications. The company’s expertise extends to advanced technologies such as Big Data, Data Science, IoT, AR/VR, and Blockchain, enabling them to provide cutting-edge solutions to their clients.

About Binmile

Binmile is a leading Product Engineering and Custom Software Development Company with a global presence. With a focus on delivering high-quality solutions, Binmile helps organizations implement their digital journeys at speed. The company offers a wide range of services, including software development, platform modernization, product engineering, and R&D, catering to clients across different industries. With a unique Global Delivery Model and expertise in advanced technologies, Binmile is dedicated to empowering businesses through innovative solutions.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a trusted B2B review and rating platform that connects businesses with reliable partners. With a mission to establish credibility and transparency in the market, GoodFirms provides a platform for users to search, compare, and evaluate companies based on authentic and accurate information. Millions of users rely on GoodFirms to make informed decisions and find trustworthy partners.