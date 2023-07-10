Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services Keep Beverly Hills And Los Angeles Mega-Mansions Highly Marketable With Luxury Cleaning Services

Beverly Hills, CA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Mega mansions require a great deal of effort and an army of professionals for a mansion to exude the luxury living experience they are known for. When it comes time to put these estates on the market, the process of getting the home ready can be hectic. Floor polishers, furniture movers, stagers, and cleaners must work around one another.

Because of their square footage and enormous price tags, super-sized homes can sit on the market for a while. Despite this, the property still needs to be presentable. One local cleaning company is no stranger to mega-mansions, cleaning, and working around teams of professionals to market these unique properties— Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services. The Southern California company and its luxury cleaning services are a perfect companion to other marketing solutions, like holding over-the-top parties to attract buyers.

The Beverly Hills company was recently featured in the Los Angeles Times for their work on mega-mansions—helping property owners keep homes marketable. The article highlighted how owner Deisy Flores and her crew spend countless hours ensuring everything is perfect— should a potential buyer walk through the front doors. Often Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services will have to tidy up homes a few times a week when open houses or private showings are scheduled.

Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services, Inc. prefers having a team of cleaners, not just one or two maids, to take on larger cleaning projects. Working in teams of two, their staff are able to move through homes quickly, ensuring they never miss a spot. Deisy Flores comments, “We are confident that our efficient techniques, attention to detail, and use of natural, eco-friendly products will leave your home sparkling without the effort required on your end.” on how her team eliminates the challenges of maintaining a clean home.

After purchasing a mega-mansion, these sought-after properties will still require routine cleanings. Countless hours of cleaning can be exhausting for a mansion owner—not to mention distracts from the luxury living experience a buyer was hoping for. From housekeeping services to deep cleaning, Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services delivers unbelievable results while keeping rates affordable.

Seeking a dependable, upfront, and trustworthy professional for weekly cleanings or needing help to maintain the appearance of a property you’d like to list for sale? Casa Fantastic Cleaning Services has proven its ability to manage cleaning tasks, keeping homes pristine. Their team of cleaners is armed with eco-friendly cleaning products and equipment to check every box on the cleaning to-do list.

For questions or to request cleaning services for your home or mega-mansion, please call (424) 222-2955 or visit https://www.casafantasticcleaningservicesinc.com/.