EloQ Communications launches the One Asia PR Group brand, a one-stop service for PR solutions in Asia

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications is launching the One Asia PR Group brand, a comprehensive PR and marketing service for counties in the Asian-Pacific (APAC) region.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director and Founder of EloQ Communications, a leading PR and marketing company in Viet Nam, announced on the 2nd that it will launch the One Asia PR Group brand, a professional network of PR agencies, to provide a one-stop service for PR and marketing in Asia.

One Asia PR Group is a professional network formed by an association of major PR agencies in Asia with the united aim of providing the best PR solutions to companies that intend to enter the Asian market or have already established themselves in Asia. One Asia PR Group was formally established on May 2nd with the launch of its official website at http://www.oneasiaprgroup.com.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le shares: “The establishment of One Asia Public Relations Group aligns with EloQ Communications’ vision of raising the standards of the Vietnamese public relations industry with global guidelines and assisting clients who are targeting or operating in the Vietnamese market. As the first and only Vietnamese PR firm to join the PRCA, the world’s most prominent PR association, EloQ Communication is well-positioned to assist customers in creating relationships with the Vietnamese people via social and cultural insights. We want to build campaigns that are transparent, highly relevant, and genuine not only in Vietnam but throughout Asia.”

In order to achieve the best results at a minimum cost for overseas PR services, it is important to consider that each country has different markets, customer tendencies, and media environments. One Asia PR Group was launched with the aim of enabling companies operating in Asia to receive quick and effective complete services with reduced costs and timelines.

The inaugural members of One Asia PR Group include Hahm Partners (South Korea), Distilleri (Singapore), Ivy+Partners (Vietnam), EloQ Communications (Vietnam), JC&CO COMMUNICATIONS (Thailand), and Maverick (Indonesia). All six members are independent agencies with representative or specialized PR expertise in various sectors such as transportation, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, IT, foods and beverages (F&B), finance, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), non-profit organizations (NPOs), fashion, travel, hospitality, and entertainment.

For PR requests from companies targeting Asian countries, the member agencies will collaborate to provide services optimized for the local media environment and various digital trends, including PR strategy, media coverage through various channels, media event management, crisis management, event management, influencer and key opinion leader (KOL) marketing, and advertising.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com