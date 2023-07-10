APS Fulfillment, Inc. Launches Green Initiative in Product Packaging

Miami, FL, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — APS Fulfillment, Inc. (www.APSFulfillment.com), one of the nation’s leading cost-effective shipping and fulfillment companies, is happy to announce its new green initiative and alternative packaging materials for orders.

Clients now have the ability to choose between a variety of alternative packaging materials for product shipping, including compostable polybags instead of plastic ones for shipping orders, as well as paper filler for packages rather than bubble wrap or air pillows. This is an effort to reduce plastic use and lower the company’s carbon footprint.

“We are excited to be able to offer these sustainable alternatives which also provide cost savings in shipping costs and materials used,” says Jack Lombardi, Director of Sales and Operations at APS Fulfillment, Inc. “This initiative will have a meaningful impact on preserving our environment while providing customers with quality service that meets their needs.”

By taking these steps towards sustainability, APS Fulfillment, Inc. hopes to set a standard for other companies and demonstrate their dedication to preserving the planet’s future health. Both of these new initiatives are expected to significantly lower the amount of plastics used in order fulfillment, which will lead to fewer plastic items ending up in landfills and oceans each year.

APS Fulfillment, Inc. is one of the United States’ leading cost-effective shipping and fulfillment companies, offering affordable and real-time fulfillment services to small, medium, and large companies. Over the years, APS Fulfillment, Inc. has invested heavily in state-of-the-art warehouse management software (WMS) that allows businesses to connect to their e-commerce store and automate the warehousing, prep, pick, and pack, shipping, and warehousing of their products. More information on APS Fulfillment, Inc. is available by visiting the firm’s web site at www.APSFulfillment.com or by calling 954-582-7450.