FPT INDUSTRIAL POWERS THE NEW AND UNIQUE NEW HOLLAND TE6 STRADDLE TRACTOR RANGE

The main features of this new and revolutionary Straddle Tractor range are multifunctionality, maneuverability, compact design and power, and the FPT Industrial F36 Stage V engine plays a key role in ensuring their perfect functionality and synergy.

Both the F36 86 kW and F36 105 kW engines, powering the TE6.120N and TE6.150N models respectively, are mid-row longitudinally mounted for a better weight distribution. The Stage V compact ATS ensures all-round visibility is not compromised. These engines also feature a new single cooling block (water, oil, air) with dual fan, and integrated fuel, urea, and oil tanks to speed up refilling operations.

The design of the new Straddle Tractor range is inspired by the Straddle Tractor Concept, created by New Holland in collaboration with Italian design firm Pininfarina, and winner of the Good Design Award and the German Design Award in 2022. The concept tractor featured a futuristic and stylish look inspired by the shape of a glass of Champagne as an homage to premium winemakers from regions such as Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy.

The new TE6.120N and TE6.150N are, indeed, specifically designed for some of the most prestigious wine-producing regions, adapting to the narrow French vineyards and to any terrain with similar characteristics, as well as being highly multifunctional, with three independent tool zones for multiple possible implement combinations.

The FPT Industrial F5 series is the compact and flexible solution for light and midrange applications, delivering high performance with low operating costs.

Engines from this range offer the best performance in the category, with a very compact layout, which is key for agricultural equipment applications of this size. The optimized design of the turbochargers and pistons offers exceptional power and torque density for applications both above and below 56 kW, with 3.4-liter and 3.6-liter engines respectively.

FPT Industrial’s innovative solutions reduce fuel consumption and simplify maintenance to reduce total cost of ownership.

To meet Stage V emissions requirements, the F36 features HI-eSCR2, a maintenance-free system marking a further step in FPT Industrial’s long-term SCR experience.

F36 86 kW Technical Specifications

Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final

No. of cylinders / valves: 4l / 4

Injection System: Common rail 1800 bar

Turbocharger: WG

Displacement [liters]: 3.6

Bore x stroke [mm]: 102 x 110

Max Power [kW] @ rpm: 86kW @ 2300 rpm

Max Torque [Nm] @ rpm: 506Nm @ 1300 rpm

ATS: HI-eSCR2

F36 105 kW Technical Specifications

Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final

No. of cylinders / valves: 4l / 4

Injection System: Common rail 1800 bar

Turbocharger: WG

Displacement [liters]: 3.6

Bore x stroke [mm]: 102 x 110

Max Power [kW] @ rpm: 105kW @ 2300 rpm

Max Torque [Nm] @ rpm: 600 Nm @ 1500

ATS: HI-eSCR2

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.

